Shining a Light: Exhibition at Callendar House showcases work of talented art pupils

A new exhibition in Callendar House showcases the work of talented art and design pupils across the district’s schools.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 6th Feb 2024, 14:47 GMT
Updated 6th Feb 2024, 15:11 GMT

This is the second year Shining a Light has been run and gives a platform to the work of those who studied for the Advanced Higher in art and design during 2022/23.

Throughout the session they had to build folios of their work to allow them to go on and study courses in creativity subjects across the country.

The exhibition features work from all Falkirk Council’s secondary schools – Bo'ness, Braes, Carrongrange, Denny, Falkirk, Grangemouth, Graeme, Larbert and St Mungo’s.

Not only does it provide them with an opportunity to have their work exhibited in a gallery setting – last year the work of Royal Academician Barbara Rae was hanging on the same walls – but they also get to describe the influences and ideas behind their work on video and in text.

Shining a Light also highlights the work of former pupils and their achievements. This year Jacqueline Marr, a past pupil of St Joseph’s in Bonnybridge and St Mungo’s High, shared her story.

It is 25 years since she graduated from Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design and the following year her work was displayed as part of the first art exhibition in the Park Gallery.

One of Scotland’s finest figurative contemporary artists, Jacqueline exhibits extensively in galleries and art events throughout the UK and Europe, whilst undertaking numerous private and public commissions.

In 2020 she was a heat winner in the Sky Arts Portrait Artist of the Year programme.

On Friday, Michael Matheson, Falkirk West MSP, viewed the exhibition and had a chance to talk to Jacqueline, as well as learn more about Shining a Light from exhibitions officer Gillian Smith.

She said: “The exhibition is a celebration of how art and creativity is taught in our schools. Our aim is to encourage and inspire current pupils across all schools in Falkirk by showing them this fantastic work. And it also opens up the prospect of a career within the creative industries as being something that they can achieve.”

The free to view exhibition is open daily from 10am to 5pm and closed on Tuesday.

The Shining a Light exhibition is now on at Callendar House's Park Gallery and runs until April.

Shining a Light

The Shining a Light exhibition is now on at Callendar House's Park Gallery and runs until April. Photo: Michael Gillen

MSP Michael Matheson visited the exhibition and was joined by, left to right, Paul Eames, team leader (arts); Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of the council; artist Jacqueline Marr; and Gillian Smith, exhibitions officer.

Shining a Light

MSP Michael Matheson visited the exhibition and was joined by, left to right, Paul Eames, team leader (arts); Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of the council; artist Jacqueline Marr; and Gillian Smith, exhibitions officer. Photo: Michael Gillen

The intricate artwork produced by Grangemouth High pupil Angus Tulloch.

Shining a Light

The intricate artwork produced by Grangemouth High pupil Angus Tulloch. Photo: Michael Gillen

The work of former St Mungo's HS pupil Jacqueline hangs side by side with the recent pupils' work.

Shining a Light

The work of former St Mungo's HS pupil Jacqueline hangs side by side with the recent pupils' work. Photo: Michael Gillen

