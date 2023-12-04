Pupils' work to go on display at Larbert High's art, design and photography exhibition
The popular event is set to take place at the school from 5pm to 7pm on Tuesday, December 12 and will showcase work from Art and Design and Photography students from S1 to S6, as well as from alumni students who have followed a creative industries pathway after leaving school.
Also on display will be the BGE and senior phase Wider Achievement awards community arts classes working on upcycling fashion garments for the ‘Fashion Revolution’, an immersive, interdisciplinary event with community partners Strathcarron Hospice next term.
There will also be a range of 2D and 3D work for the Never Such Innocence global competition in London, which seeks to give young people a voice on conflict and war through art, poetry, music and speechwriting.
Students have been working with Artlink Central and Art in Healthcare as well as Studio Caspar, being the voice of young people across the Falkirk area to develop ideas for a post Covid-19 memorial in the area.
Mhairi McAinsh, art and design teacher, said: “There are lots of exciting projects underway at LHS this term which showcase all of the innovation and creativity our young people display and how these skills can stand them in good stead for life after school, including our Reimagining Spaces architectural/interior project with Anna Campbell Jones acting as mentor to our young people to reimagine Larbert Cemetery Gatehouse in collaboration with our technologies faculty and industry employers such as Arka and Hearth Architects in Falkirk, Glasgow School of Art and Robert Gordon University.”