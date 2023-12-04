Pupils' work to go on display at Larbert High's art, design and photography exhibition

Staff and pupils at Larbert High have been working extremely hard to bring its Art, Design and Photography Exhibition to fruition this year.

Pictured from left, students Aiden Gallagher S5, Lauren Baird S6 and Noah Peggie S6 with their art work. (Pic: submitted)

The popular event is set to take place at the school from 5pm to 7pm on Tuesday, December 12 and will showcase work from Art and Design and Photography students from S1 to S6, as well as from alumni students who have followed a creative industries pathway after leaving school.

Also on display will be the BGE and senior phase Wider Achievement awards community arts classes working on upcycling fashion garments for the ‘Fashion Revolution’, an immersive, interdisciplinary event with community partners Strathcarron Hospice next term.

There will also be a range of 2D and 3D work for the Never Such Innocence global competition in London, which seeks to give young people a voice on conflict and war through art, poetry, music and speechwriting.

Students have been working with Artlink Central and Art in Healthcare as well as Studio Caspar, being the voice of young people across the Falkirk area to develop ideas for a post Covid-19 memorial in the area.