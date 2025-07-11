Painting a picture as Falkirk & District Art Club host annual exhibition in 16 pics

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 11th Jul 2025, 09:59 BST
Pop along and see the popular art exhibition which is currently taking place in Larbert.

Falkirk & District Art Club is hosting its annual event where members showcase their work in Larbert Cross Church, formerly Larbert Old.

It runs until Sunday, July 13 from noon until 4pm each day.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Come view work created by our members and see what we get up to. Have a chat with us, a cuppa and some sweet treats.

"Kids and adults can try some painting or sketching.

"You can also win an original oil painting by renowned Scottish contemporary artist Rosanne Barr. A great way to spend a couple of hours. All welcome and looking forward to seeing you there.”

Club members with family and friends at the opening of this year's popular exhibition.

1. Falkirk & District Art Club exhibition 2025

Club members with family and friends at the opening of this year's popular exhibition. Photo: Michael Gillen

Artist and club president, Margaret Hall at the opening.

2. Falkirk & District Art Club exhibition 2025

Artist and club president, Margaret Hall at the opening. Photo: Michael Gillen

Visitors enjoying the exhibition.

3. Falkirk & District Art Club exhibition 2025

Visitors enjoying the exhibition. Photo: Michael Gillen

Artist Dave Skett with his work on display.

4. Falkirk & District Art Club exhibition 2025

Artist Dave Skett with his work on display. Photo: Michael Gillen

