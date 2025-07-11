Painting a picture as Falkirk & District Art Club host annual exhibition in 16 pics

Falkirk & District Art Club is hosting its annual event where members showcase their work in Larbert Cross Church, formerly Larbert Old.

It runs until Sunday, July 13 from noon until 4pm each day.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Come view work created by our members and see what we get up to. Have a chat with us, a cuppa and some sweet treats.

"Kids and adults can try some painting or sketching.

"You can also win an original oil painting by renowned Scottish contemporary artist Rosanne Barr. A great way to spend a couple of hours. All welcome and looking forward to seeing you there.”

1 . Falkirk & District Art Club exhibition 2025 Club members with family and friends at the opening of this year's popular exhibition. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Falkirk & District Art Club exhibition 2025 Artist and club president, Margaret Hall at the opening. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Falkirk & District Art Club exhibition 2025 Visitors enjoying the exhibition. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4 . Falkirk & District Art Club exhibition 2025 Artist Dave Skett with his work on display. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales