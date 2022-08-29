One Step Forward: New art exhibition at D The Creative Centre in Larbert
The first exhibition of work by adult students at a Larbert arts centre since the pandemic is now open.
D2 The Creative Centre at Lochlands Business Park in Larbert, formerly known as Delta Studios, used to hold an annual event to showcase the work of adults who attend its art classes.
However, everything was put on hold during the pandemic.
But Friday saw the official opening of the exhibition entitled One Step Forward.
Adam Mckechnie, director at D2, said: “We are so excited that the exhibition is finally happening. It has been postponed so many times over the past few years and we are delighted that our class members can finally show off all the amazing work they have been creating.
"It feels like 'one step forward' after a very challenging few years. Everyone is welcome and admission is free.”
The exhibition is open every day Monday to Sunday from 10am to 3pm.