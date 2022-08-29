One Step Forward: New art exhibition at D The Creative Centre in Larbert

D2 The Creative Centre at Lochlands Business Park in Larbert, formerly known as Delta Studios, used to hold an annual event to showcase the work of adults who attend its art classes.

However, everything was put on hold during the pandemic.

But Friday saw the official opening of the exhibition entitled One Step Forward.

Adam Mckechnie, director at D2, said: “We are so excited that the exhibition is finally happening. It has been postponed so many times over the past few years and we are delighted that our class members can finally show off all the amazing work they have been creating.

"It feels like 'one step forward' after a very challenging few years. Everyone is welcome and admission is free.”

The exhibition is open every day Monday to Sunday from 10am to 3pm.

1. One Step Forward D2 The Creative Centre's first exhibition since the pandemic of work by adult art students. Pictured: Craig McKechnie, creative director and Hania Smith, lead tutor with some of the exhibiting students. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2. One Step Forward Guests view the artwork on Friday's opening night Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3. One Step Forward D2 The Creative Centre has a large gallery space to showcase artwork Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4. 26-08-2022. Picture Michael Gillen. LARBERT. D2 The Creative Centre. First exhibition since the pandemic, work by adult art students. Colourful artwork on display Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales