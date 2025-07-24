Marking a quarter century of Falkirk's The Park Gallery and 'a legacy of cultural enrichment'

This summer marks 25 years since the first exhibition was held at The Park Gallery in Falkirk and since then it has become an artistic hub showcasing all kinds of contemporary art.

In the last quarter century it has had the work of some of the UK’s leading artists hanging on its walls, but, and some would say more importantly, it has also given many local artists, including schoolchildren, the opportunity to have their work displayed in a gallery for all to see.

While it may be small by some standards, it more than makes up for in its setting within the historic Callendar House. From its main basement location to the upper floor gallery, it provides a space where people can get close to some breath-taking work that many would perhaps otherwise not have the opportunity to view.

Indeed, one leading artist and designer has even admitted he would rather his work were to hang in The Park Gallery than an esteemed London gallery.

Falkirk-born Dame Barbara Rae at the launch of her exhibition in Callendar House in 2023. Pic: Scott Louden

Initially set up in outbuildings within Callendar Park, the first exhibition in the summer of the new millennium was 12 into 2000, followed by Animate and Fascinate, then Handbag and Georgina Follet to round off a busy first year.

Over 130 exhibitions have now taken place from David Hockney and Alan Davie to Falkirk College students.

Gillian Smith, exhibitions officer, said: “We have partnered with many wonderful artists over the years to make the gallery a vibrant and collaborative space where creativity is celebrated in all its forms.

"It is with some pride that we celebrate 25 years and are delighted that so many artists and supporters are sharing with us what The Park Gallery means to them.”

Dame Elizabeth Blackadder returned to her hometown to exhibit at The Park Gallery in 2011. Pic: Michael Gillen

Renowned Falkirk-born illustrator and author Marion Deuchars, who has created art for numerous high-profile organisations and businesses, said: “Working with The Park Gallery was a truly memorable experience. I’m really proud to be part of its 25-year journey.”

For Jacqueline Marr, one of Scotland’s finest figurative contemporary artists, the opening of The Park Gallery in 2000 was highly significant. One year after the former St Mungo’s High pupil graduated from Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design her work was on display in her home town.

“For me, the invitation to exhibit my paintings on home turf in the first exhibition was an important opportunity, bringing my art to a new audience out with the major cities. Across the years, as it continues to feature national and international touring exhibitions alongside local established and emerging artists, The Park Gallery plays a vital role in exhibiting exceptional and innovative art.”

And while it may be a small public art gallery, it is a vital force in the art ecosystem of the region, consistently punching above its weight in terms of programming and audience engagement.

Shining a Light 2025 winner is Ray McDonald of Graeme High School. Pic: Michael Gillen

“The Park Gallery has been an art oasis for visitors, offering them the opportunity to learn, be challenged, and to view world-class exhibitions staged with passion and care. It has spent 25 years staging exhibitions which consistently connect with visitors. Long may it continue,” commented Jan Patience, one of Scotland’s most respected arts journalists.

In 2010 Falkirk Council moved the gallery into Callendar House to consolidate art and cultural offerings.

While over the last 25 years, the gallery has hosted critically acclaimed artists of national or international standing with a connection to the area and locally based artists, it has given a showcase to the work of local school pupils and young people highlighting the creativity of the area, latterly through its annual Shining A Light exhibition of pupils’ artwork.

Peter Scott, Graeme High School art teacher, explained the importance of the gallery for school pupils: “The opportunity it provides as a learning space and a place to celebrate creativity, and the opportunity it’s given to our young people to showcase their talent in recent years is immeasurable in its influence and the positive impact it has had.”

Photographer Fabrizio Gianni's exhibition Fantasia was at The Park Gallery in 2015. Pic: Michael Gillen

Highlighting the important roles spaces like the Falkirk gallery play, Rob Ryan, an internationally acclaimed London based artist and designer, whose work is used by leading brands such as John Lewis, said: “Supporting local galleries is essential – The Park Gallery is as important as Tate Modern. Personally, I would rather my work be hung on the walls of The Park Gallery and enjoyed by the people of Falkirk, than hung on the hallowed walls of any esteemed London gallery!”

Visitors have had the opportunity to engage with exceptional contemporary art by some of the most significant artists of recent times thanks to the work of the gallery staff to bring exhibitions of globally leading artists to Falkirk, including David Hockney, Joan Eardly, Barbara Rae, Elizabeth Blackadder, and Andy Goldsworthy.

Leading arts journalist, Teddy Jamieson, said: “When it comes to culture, cities have it easy; smaller towns, by contrast, have to put the work in. That’s why spaces like The Park Gallery are so important. They remind those of us who live outside the cities that art belongs to us too, that it can be part of our own urban fabric.”

Exhibitions to appeal to all ages have been at the heart of The Park Gallery, including in 2011 with Julia Donaldson, Children’s Laureate at the time and author of some of the world’s best-loved children’s books, and Grangemouth-born Alan Davie, widely recognised as one of Europe’s most important visual artists, whose work was on display in 2004, 2010 and 2015.

It has also sought to uncover sometimes overlooked important artists with local connections, such as George Garson, who produced some of the largest mosaic murals and stained-glass art in Britain and created the Saltire Award-winning civic mural in Grangemouth, and Fabrizio Gianni, one of the international fashion world’s most in-demand photographers who later in life made Falkirk his home.

Artist and educator, Stewart Parker, who lives and works in New York as an associate professor at the Pratt Institute, said: “Over the years the Park Gallery has contributed greatly to the cultural scene in Falkirk and Central Scotland. I enjoyed showing work my work there and it is always a pleasure to see one of its many well-curated shows.”

Paula Carr accepted the second place award on behalf of her Carrongrange High pupils at Shining a Light in The Park Gallery in 2024. Pic: Michael Gillen

Award winning Scottish illustrator, Jill Calder, said: “It is a great honour and pleasure of mine to be on the roll-call of artists who have exhibited at The Park Gallery over the last 25 years. My retrospective there was an exciting yet daunting thing to plan, organise and execute and I could not have done it without the brilliant gallery team, particularly Gillian Smith, who made the whole process of displaying thirty plus years of my work a fun, creative endeavour.”

Councillor Paul Garner, deputy leader of Falkirk Council, said: “Reaching a quarter of a century is a huge achievement for The Park Gallery and highlights just how important this small but mighty space is to our local arts community. The team has built something genuinely special, giving local talent a stage alongside national and international artists, and creating memorable exhibitions that have kept audiences coming back.

"It’s fantastic to celebrate not only this milestone but also the creativity and dedication behind it.”

We leave the last words to artist Catherine King, a former lecturer at Forth Valley College, who summed up the gallery’s impact, saying: “I’ve used this excellent resource to introduce hundreds of art students to contemporary art.

"It is important that the individuals curating and researching a quarter century of exhibitions are commended: their vision has left a legacy of cultural enrichment which will journey into the next 25 years and beyond.”