Larbert exhibition of artists' work is launch of first Open Studios Falkirk

Artists of all ages came together at the weekend for the launch of Open Studios Falkirk.

They were joined by around 500 guests on Friday evening at D2 The Creative Centre in Larbert for the event, which included the opening of Water Watchers Wanted, a colourful exhibition created by over 180 children and young people who attend weekly classes at the centre.

Guests were welcomed into a vibrant, underwater-themed creative haven filled with colour, imagination, and the remarkable work of young artists, aged five to 18.

The Water Watchers Wanted exhibition transformed the space into a sensory and visual journey, celebrating the creativity of the next generation.

Visitors taking in the fishy mobiles. Pic; Joanne Boyle

It also marked the start of the first-ever Open Studios Falkirk event, which sees over a dozen local artists open their studios to the public over two weekends: June 7 and 8, and this weekend, June 14 and 15.

Guests enjoyed a special preview of the group exhibition at D2 featuring participating artists’ work, with the chance to meet the makers, explore their creative processes, and find out more about the venues involved.

Local families, artists, businesses and cultural organisations turned out in force to support the initiative, with music, refreshments, and creative activities.

“It’s been an incredible evening celebrating not just Falkirk’s flourishing professional art scene, but also the next generation of talent,” said Adam McKechnie, creative director of D2.

The launch of Falkirk Open Studios, artists left to right: Kay Devine, Cara Fraser, Catherine King, Alison Mayne, Maureen Campbell, Nikki Monaghan, Lesley Anne Derks, Jade Stout and Joanne Boyle. Pic: Joanne Boyle

“This launch shows the power of creative spaces to bring people together and spark inspiration.”

Fve venues across Falkirk are participating in the Open Studios where people are invited to meet artists, see behind-the-scenes of working studios, and take part in demos and workshops. Full details can be found at here and on Instagram via @d2_thecreativecentre and @openstudiosfalkirk.