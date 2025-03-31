In pictures: Callendar House Somewhere to Stay exhibition by Diana Forster

In Somewhere to Stay, artist Diana Forster tells her own mother’s story through a variety of different visual techniques.

Anna Sokulska Forster was forced to leave her home in eastern Poland during World War II. After being sent to Siberian labour camps by Russian soldiers, Anna’s long journey to safety took her through Uzbekistan, Iran, and East Africa before finally settling in the UK.

Diana tells the story of her mother’s journey through ten laser-cut panels inspired by traditional Polish paper cutting (wycinanki).The images create shadows on the walls, representing the “long shadow of war”.

This powerful artwork highlights the struggles and strength of people who are forced to leave their homes through conflict. It also connects to Scotland’s history, where many Polish exiles rebuilt their lives after the war, including many in the Falkirk area.

The panels are in the Park Gallery with more of Diana’s work on display in the upper gallery.

Somewhere to Stay is part of a wider research project based at the University of St Andrews that seeks to shed fresh light on the struggles faced by refugees during conflict. I

It was co-commissioned by the Visualising War and Peace project and the IWM14-18 NOW Legacy Fund, a national programme of 22 artist commissions inspired by the heritage of conflict and created in partnership with Imperial War Museums and 14-18 NOW, the official UK arts programme for the First World War centenary.

Dr Alice Konig, principal investigator from the University of St Andrews, said: “Somewhere to Stay brings home one of war’s life-changing impacts, inviting us to walk in the footsteps of people who have been displaced by conflict and to understand some of what they experience.”

Council leader, Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, welcomed visitors to the official opening of the exhibition on Friday evening, adding: “Falkirk Council is proud to host Somewhere to Stay at Callendar House. This exhibition explores a deeply personal story within the context of beautiful art, while highlighting the ongoing impact of displacement. It offers visitors a space for reflection and understanding of both past and ongoing displacement.”

As Falkirk’s historic home to culture and heritage, Callendar House provides a poignant backdrop for these stories, encouraging visitors to reflect on the significance of displacement and forced migration in shaping communities past and present.

The exhibition is open now and runs until September 7. It is free to enter with Callendar House open from 10am to 5pm daily, closed Tuesdays.

Somewhere to Stay exhibition Artist Diana Forster with her work now on display in the Park Gallery. Photo: Michael Gillen

Somewhere to Stay exhibition Diana Forster's work is a poignant visual story of migration and forced displacement during WWII. Photo: Michael Gillen

Somewhere to Stay exhibition The work makes thought-provoking viewing. Photo: Michael Gillen