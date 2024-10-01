In pictures: Breath in and enjoy art exhibition at D2 The Creative Studios in Larbert

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 1st Oct 2024, 12:18 BST
Colourful artwork covers the exhibition space at Larbert studios where artists of all abilities have their work on display.

Entitled Breath in, the exhibition is currently running at D2 The Creative Studios at Lochlands Business Park

It showcases the work of adult artists who use the studios or attend the classes, as well as some of the art tutors.

Free to enter, the exhibition runs until Friday, October 18 and is open daily from 10am to 3pm.

Don’t miss the large and colourful sculpture which is D2’s collaboration with talented pupils at Carrongrange High School.

D2 The Creative Centre annual adult exhibition, Breath in, opened on Friday.

1. D2 Breath in exhibition

D2 The Creative Centre annual adult exhibition, Breath in, opened on Friday. Photo: Michael Gillen

Some of the artists who's work is in the exhibition.

2. D2 Breath in exhibition

Some of the artists who's work is in the exhibition. Photo: Michael Gillen

The Blue Salmon sculpture which was created by pupils from Carrongrange High School.

3. D2 Breath in exhibition

The Blue Salmon sculpture which was created by pupils from Carrongrange High School. Photo: Michael Gillen

Organisers of the exhibition - Craig Mckechnie, D2 founder; Agnieszka Marciniak, tutor; Kat Nicholson, senior tutor children; Hania Smith, senior tutor adults; and Craig's grandson Cameron Mckechnie.

4. D2 Breath in exhibition

Organisers of the exhibition - Craig Mckechnie, D2 founder; Agnieszka Marciniak, tutor; Kat Nicholson, senior tutor children; Hania Smith, senior tutor adults; and Craig's grandson Cameron Mckechnie. Photo: Michael Gillen

