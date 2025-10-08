Here's what you can find at the new exhibitions at Falkirk's Park Gallery in 12 pictures

Artists from the local community and across Scotland attended the opening of two new exhibitions to mark the 25th anniversary of the Park Gallery.

Set within historic Callendar House, in the last quarter century the gallery has had the work of some of the UK’s leading artists hanging on its walls, but, and some would say more importantly, it has also given many local artists, including schoolchildren, the opportunity to have their work displayed in a gallery for all to see.

From its main basement location to the upper floor gallery, it provides a space where people can get close to some breath-taking work that many would perhaps otherwise not have the opportunity to view.

The latest exhibitions were previewed last weekend as the four-star visitor attraction marks 25 years of showcasing contemporary art.

Visitors to the gallery can enjoy two very different presentations: on the bottom floor is Artful which presents the work of 25 artists from across the country, while This Island Earth is a thought-provoking exhibition by internationally acclaimed artist Marianne Greated, whose paintings explore energy and excavation of the land – including a focus on Grangemouth.

Artful showcases everything from textiles and jewellery to ceramics, glass, painting, prints and cards, with everything on display available to buy – an ideal opportunity to pick up unique Christmas gifts while supporting artists.

Among those featured are internationally renowned Scottish knitwear designer Donna Wilson, returning to the Park Gallery after first exhibiting here in 2009, and Evie Milo, a Fife-based jewellery designer who transforms antique silverware into contemporary wearable heirlooms.

Falkirk-based talents include landscape artist Sue Myles and figurative artist Connor Draycott, currently studying at the Glasgow School of Art.

Marianne Greated is an artist and researcher based in Glasgow, who is currently Head of Art at Edinburgh College of Art.

The work in This Island Earth references two sites of personal and environmental significance. The first is a granite quarry in Stubbeløkken on the Danish island of Bornholm, where hers mother is from, while the second site, located only four miles from Callendar House, is the UK’s oldest oil refinery at Grangemouth, which ceased operations on April 29 this year.

Speaking at the preview, Marianne spoke of the importance of highlighting declining industries, as well as reflecting on environmental responsibilities and sustainability.

Gillian Smith, Falkirk Council’s exhibitions officer, said: “The new Artful exhibition is a fantastic display of talent, with many of our own local artists represented. It’s the perfect opportunity to discover something new and take home a truly unique piece of art.”

The efforts of Gillian in curating exhibitions over the years were singled out for praise from many of the artists present, who said her support of their work and contemporary art was invaluable.

Helen Rashad, the council’s culture team leader, said: “We are proud to celebrate 25 years of creativity in Falkirk with two very special exhibitions. The Park Gallery has become a vibrant space for collaboration, and this milestone is a testament to the many artists who have shared their work with us over the years.”

Both exhibitions are free to enter and are open daily from 10am to 4pm, closed Tuesdays.

Artful runs until Jan 2026 and This Island Earth until April 2026

