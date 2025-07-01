Head to Doune for new uplifting exhibition from Falkirk artist Terri

By James Trimble
Published 1st Jul 2025, 14:32 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2025, 14:33 BST
A Falkirk artist has been hard at work for a year to create paintings for a brand new exhibition based on Gericault’s epic Raft of the Medusa.

Terri Innes Lyon, who operates under the online moniker Drumbowie Art, will be holding her “Le Radeau Rocheux” – roughly translated as the “rock raft” – exhibition in the Old Pistol Factory in Doune Main Street throughout July.

Terri said: “The rock raft features a piece of the Fife coastline and some of its seabirds, but it's origins and concept stem from the Gericault painting The Raft of the Medusa.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"His painting was an important statement about the inequalities of society and as I age and approach 50 I feel it's important to use whatever skills I have to make a statement of my own.

Terri Innes Lyon will be holding an exhibition of her work in Doune throughout the month (Picture: Submitted)placeholder image
Terri Innes Lyon will be holding an exhibition of her work in Doune throughout the month (Picture: Submitted)

"I really love to share my work, and that of the beautiful source photography taken by Fife photographer Steve Cook.”

Visit Terri’s Facebook page for exhibition opening times and more information.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:FalkirkFife

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice