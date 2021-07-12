Finishing touches added to striking new £3500 Bonnybridge mural

A project to create a mural on the gable end of the building has now been completed – to the great delight of the community.

The original idea for the £3500 artwork belongs to Greenhill Historical Society member Paul Cortopassi, who drew on Glasgow's renowned gable end murals as inspiration to produce something similar as a way of paying tribute to the area’s proud past.

The finishing touches to the striking ‘Welcome to Bonnybridge’ design were added on Saturday.

The completed Greenhill Historical Society mural in Bonnybridge. Contributed.

Since then, a Facebook post revealing the end result has received more than 1400 reactions online and almost 300 comments as members of the public have given the mural one large collective thumbs up.

Paul said: “A dream come true – all done!

“My thanks to David Campbell of the Wee Studio for the original artwork the mural is based on, to Joe Miles the graffiti artist and his friend Mark Higginbottom, to Central Demolition for the loan of the cherry picker, to Provost Buchanan for his great help with a range of practical problems.”

He also thanked a Mr Stewart “for use of the wall and help with preparing the wall for painting” as well as the Co-op for the use of its car park.

GHS was given credit “for their support and encouragement”, so too was the “community of Bonnybridge” for providing suggestions.

Paul added: “Thanks also to the Falkirk Schools Charity Fund, Provost Buchanan and the GHS for supplying the necessary funds.

“I'd also like to add to my list of thanks to Central Demolition, Bonnybridge for the vital free use of a 'Cherry-picker' lift for the artist's use.”

Facebook users were quick to praise the painting, as Brian Ferguson wrote: “A must-see in person as the image doesn't do it justice.”

Arlene Graham posted: “Absolutely stunning!

“Something to be proud of, so much work gone into it and has cheered up the whole community.”

Allan Cunningham added: “Absolutely fantastic, what a wonderful centre piece to our village.

“Well done to everyone involved for all the hard work behind the scenes in pulling it off!”

