Falkirk Bandstand brightened up by yarn-bombing group makeover

A group responsible for decorating the Falkirk Bandstand with coloured threads hopes its work will brighten up the day for those who pass by.

By Jonathon Reilly
Tuesday, 28th September 2021
Wednesday, 29th September 2021

Falkirk Yarn-bombers set about sprucing up the High Street stage after being tasked with creating something fun in the town centre.

Founder and artist Marjory Sime was approached by Falkirk Delivers, the town’s Business Improvement District (BID), and asked if she could provide assistance.

The yarn-bombed Falkirk High Street Bandstand. Picture: Michael Gillen

The Seagull Trust Cruises Bookshop and Art Gallery manager enlisted the services of the organisation’s own knitting club, as well as social media users.

Marjory said: “Falkirk Delivers said it would be nice to have something fun on the bandstand and asked if there was anything we could think of.

“We did a call-out online and asked if there was anybody who would like to take part.

“Whatever scrap yarn the ladies have got, if there’s some extra we just pass it around. If you’re a crafter or a knitter, invariably you have a stash!”

Falkirk Yarn-bombers put a great deal of effort into brightening up the town's bandstand. Picture: Michael Gillen.

