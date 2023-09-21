News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk artist exhibits his 'explosive' work with the legendary and elusive Banksy

A Falkirk-born artist who has gained fame for his gunpowder powered creations is showcasing his work alongside Banksy, Picasso and David Hockney.
By James Trimble
Published 21st Sep 2023, 13:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 13:44 BST
Award winning Frank To will be exhibiting his new work at this year’s Fresh Art Fair at Ascot Racecourse.

Frank’s unique gunpowder technique has earned him international recognition as a leading contemporary artist amongst art critics and high-profile collectors, including

Star Trek actor Sir Patrick Stewart and New York based Michel Witmer, who hangs Frank’s paintings alongside those of Picasso, Van Gogh and Andy Warhol.

Falkirk-born artist Frank To will be exhibiting is work alongside Banksy's creations at Ascot Racecourse (Picture: Submitted)Falkirk-born artist Frank To will be exhibiting is work alongside Banksy's creations at Ascot Racecourse (Picture: Submitted)
Frank said: “For me to be exhibiting on the same venue as Banksy, Andy Warhol and Picasso is simply amazing. Excluding Warhol and Picasso who are simply

legends, it is exciting and humbling to be exhibiting next to Banksy again.

"We both exhibited in the same London venues in the noughties in the early stages of our careers. For me personally, it is important to keep exhibiting and pushing

myself both in my art and career.

"To do this kind of event perhaps shows that it is worth pushing and pushing constantly through barriers which I’ve done continuously in my career.”

Frank’s exhibition has been set up by Masterpiece.art – an innovative new art marketplace connecting artists with art lovers.

Founder Tracey McNee said: “We are delighted to be exhibiting the truly unique artwork of Scottish artist Frank To at this year’s Fresh Art Fair in Ascot. Frank uses

gunpowder and Humanium metal pigment to create one of a kind works.”

Frank’s gunpowder work will be displayed at Stand C5 at the Fresh Art Fair until Sunday, September 24.

