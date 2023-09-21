Falkirk artist exhibits his 'explosive' work with the legendary and elusive Banksy
Award winning Frank To will be exhibiting his new work at this year’s Fresh Art Fair at Ascot Racecourse.
Frank’s unique gunpowder technique has earned him international recognition as a leading contemporary artist amongst art critics and high-profile collectors, including
Star Trek actor Sir Patrick Stewart and New York based Michel Witmer, who hangs Frank’s paintings alongside those of Picasso, Van Gogh and Andy Warhol.
Frank said: “For me to be exhibiting on the same venue as Banksy, Andy Warhol and Picasso is simply amazing. Excluding Warhol and Picasso who are simply
legends, it is exciting and humbling to be exhibiting next to Banksy again.
"We both exhibited in the same London venues in the noughties in the early stages of our careers. For me personally, it is important to keep exhibiting and pushing
myself both in my art and career.
"To do this kind of event perhaps shows that it is worth pushing and pushing constantly through barriers which I’ve done continuously in my career.”
Frank’s exhibition has been set up by Masterpiece.art – an innovative new art marketplace connecting artists with art lovers.
Founder Tracey McNee said: “We are delighted to be exhibiting the truly unique artwork of Scottish artist Frank To at this year’s Fresh Art Fair in Ascot. Frank uses
gunpowder and Humanium metal pigment to create one of a kind works.”
Frank’s gunpowder work will be displayed at Stand C5 at the Fresh Art Fair until Sunday, September 24.