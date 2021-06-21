Falkirk art gallery preparing to welcome back public for Local Heroes exhibition

Callendar House’s Park Gallery has been unable to open since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in Scotland last March, however, the easing of restrictions has given the facility a chance to finally put on a post-lockdown showcase.

The public will be allowed inside from this Saturday as Park Gallery is set to host a Local Heroes display featuring the work of Dame Elizabeth Blackadder and Alan Davie, internationally respected artists who were born in Falkirk district.

The exhibition, which contains pieces from Falkirk Council’s art collection, will run until October 3.

A piece of work produced by Falkirk-born artist Dame Elizabeth Blackadder. Contributed.

Dame Blackadder was born in Falkirk in 1931 and studied at the Edinburgh College of Art.

In 1962 she took up a teaching position at her alma mater where she remained until her retirement in 1986.

She worked in a variety of media including watercolour, oils and prints. Dame Blackadder’s work is displayed in many of the country’s major galleries and she is considered one of Scotland’s greatest artists.

The first woman to be elected to both the Royal Scottish Academy and the Royal Academy, she was appointed Her Majesty’s Painter and Limner in Scotland in 2001.

James Alan Davie, known as Alan Davie, was born in Grangemouth in 1920.

Son of a painter and art teacher at Grangemouth High School, he studied at Edinburgh College of Art. After college he entered military service during the Second World War.

Mr Davie then made jewellery, taught art and became a professional jazz musician. He gained international acclaim in the 1950s with his abstract work and has exhibited internationally.

His works are in many of the world’s great collections. Sadly, he died in 2014 but his influence lives on.

Lesley O’Hare, culture and libraries manager, said: “I am personally thrilled to have the opportunity again to view the work of these locally born, world-renowned artists.

“It’s a privilege to have their work on show at Callendar House and I hope we see many local people and those from farther afield come to enjoy the work of these two very different but nonetheless inspirational artists.”

Entry is free but visits to Callendar House should be pre-booked at www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org or by calling 01324 506850.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.