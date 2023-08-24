News you can trust since 1845
D2 The Creative Centre: Larbert art centre event showcases work by artists and Carrongrange pupils

A new exhibition of work by artists using a Larbert creative centre launches next week.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 24th Aug 2023, 14:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 14:52 BST

D2 The Creative Centre is based at Lochlands Business Park and was formerly known as Delta Studios.

The regular event where it showcases the work of artists working and attending classes at the centre will run from September 1-22.

This year’s exhibition, entitled Corryvrekan, will also feature work by pupils at Carrongrange High School.

Opening events take place on Friday, September 1 from 7pm and the following day from 11am to 3pm. It will then be open daily from September 4-22 from 10am to 3pm.

The studios celebrate their 21st anniversary this year and offer 14 artist studios, a large teaching studio and the large exhibition area which can be used for arts related purposes, installations, music, dance, drama and events. Classes are available for adults and children, as well as offering holiday art weeks and specialist workshops.

