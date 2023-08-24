D2 The Creative Centre is based at Lochlands Business Park and was formerly known as Delta Studios.

The regular event where it showcases the work of artists working and attending classes at the centre will run from September 1-22.

This year’s exhibition, entitled Corryvrekan, will also feature work by pupils at Carrongrange High School.

Opening events take place on Friday, September 1 from 7pm and the following day from 11am to 3pm. It will then be open daily from September 4-22 from 10am to 3pm.