The Shining a Light art show in the Park Gallery within Callendar House features work by pupils completed while they attended the district’s high schools – Bo’ness, Braes, Carrongrange, Denny, Falkirk, St Mungo’s, Grangemouth, Graeme and Larbert.

But what makes the exhibition slightly different as it also has video and words from the young artists, revealing more about their work, what has influenced them and what they are now doing.

Along with the recent high school leavers, there is also work from former pupils who have already gone on to success in their field, including Calum Stevenson who won the Sky Arts Portrait Artist of the Year 2021. The former Denny High pupil has not only allowed some of his work from the competition to be exhibited, including a portrait of actress Tilda Swinton, but work he completed while still at school.

MP Martyn Day visiting Shining a Light exhibition of pupils' work and meeting some of the artists. Pictured: Kyle Syme, Jennifer Potter, Nicolas McGrory, Martyn Day, Heather Anderson and Connor Draycott. Pics: Michael Gillen

There is also work by former Graeme High pupil Shauni Douglas, who is currently working for menswear label Martine Rose in London, Calvin Klein in New York and Nike.

Textile graduate Jennifer Potter, who attended Braes High, and won the Miffy Prize to mark the 65th anniversary of the book character, also has her work on show.

One recent visitor to the exhibition was Martyn Day, MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk, who said he was “blown away” by the work. He said: “This showcases what an immense talent we have in the area. I’m blown away and to think this has all been the work of young people. I’m very excited to see what they will all have achieved in 20 years given the standard of what I’ve seen here.”

The exhibition was a collaboration between Gillian Smith at the Park Gallery and Graeme High art teacher Peter Scott with both keen to have a showcase for the young artists’ work.

Connor Draycott with his work

They now hope to run it annually and also arrange a competition for the youngsters to compete towards.

There’s still time to catch Shining a Light as it runs until April 30. Admission is free and the gallery is open daily from 10am to 4pm but closed on Tuesdays.

Nicolas McGrory who is now training to be a tattoo artist

Former Graeme High pupil Kyle Syme.

Heather Anderson who used to attend Falkirk High School

