Brightons Church to welcome deputy first minister at special event

By Ivy Blair
Published 14th Oct 2024, 14:20 BST
Kate Forbes, deputy First Minister, is set to visit Brightons Church at a very special event.

On Saturday 26th October, Brightons Church is scheduled to host the Prospects Across Scotland group’s annual celebration which will be attended by people from all over Scotland.

The event is scheduled to run from 12 - 4 pm on the day and a warm welcome is extended to all.

Prospects Across Scotland aims to raise awareness among Christians in Scotland about the needs of people with learning disabilities.

Kate Forbes, deputy First Minister

The day will start with deputy First Minister Kate Forbes speaking about inclusion in our churches as well as talks from people with learning disabilities.

Then after lunch it's time for our praise service which will be led by people with learning disabilities and autism from the Friends of Jesus Group at Brightons.

It's a very special day and open to everyone who would like to join us.

