Artists invite you into workplaces for first Open Studios Falkirk

A group of Falkirk-based artists are taking the idea of hosting an open studio literally and are inviting people to visit the places where they create their work.

The artists are being supported by D2 Creative Studios at Lochlands Business Park, Larbert where many local artist have their studios, with four other venues throwing open their doors.

Following the success of Open Studios Stirlingshire last year, Adam McKechnie D2 creative director invited the team from Artlink Central who run the cultural partnership Scene Stirling, to help establish a similar model in the Falkirk area.

Adam said: “Open Studios are a really important way for artists to connect with their local audiences, communities and other creatives. Artists gathered only a few short weeks ago to agree to take this on, encouraged by the enthusiasm of Open Studios Stirlingshire alongside another first time initiative headed by Resonate Together in Clackmannanshire.

The Open Studios event features the work of 12 artists. Pic: Contributed

"The enthusiasm is palpable.”

In its first year, the focus is bringing artists and makers together for two focal weekends where artists without their own studio are also participating at D2 where all artists will have a small selection of work.

The inaugural Open Studios Falkirk event takes place this year on Saturday and Sunday, June 7 and 8, and again on June 14 and 15. A private viewing will bring everyone together at D2 Creative Studios on Friday, June 6 from 7-9pm.

Artists taking part are: Keeley Bolton, Nikki Monaghan, Jade Stout, Joanne Boyle, Rhona Duffy Mosaics, Catherine King, Alison Mayne, George Wilson, Elaine McKay Jewellery, Gregg McNeill (Darkbox Images), Maureen Campbell, Kay Devine, Cara Fraser and Lesley Anne Derks.

Kay Devine in her studio in Shieldhill. Pic: Joanne Boyle Photography

For many of the artists, the project has provided a great opportunity to connect with their peers, with many learning new digital skills, and some even getting their spaces professionally photographed by local participating artist Joanne Boyle, who is exhibiting in D2.

Joanne said: “It’s a great opportunity to be a part of the open studios as it lets locals know about the great talented artists on their door steps and encourages them to shop and support locally. Plus the artists get to share their passion and love of art and their individual craft.”

One of her subjects is Kay Devine, who has her own gallery and studio space. Kay said: "I'm thrilled to be part of the new Open Studios Falkirk. A wonderful mix of creative talent on our doorstep. This is a superb opportunity to not only meet the artists and view their working studios but also learn about their process, ask questions, and take part in demos or classes.

"Art is for everyone, bringing our communities together. I look forward to welcoming you to my studio and gallery space just outside Shieldhill. Come see where the magic happens and experience the calm environment. Hopefully, you'll leave inspired.”

Some of the artists who are coming together for Open Studios Falkirk. Pic: Kevin Harrison

Also opening up is Jade Stout: “I’m really excited to be part of the very first Open Studios Falkirk. It’s a brilliant new opportunity to connect with the community, share my art work, and celebrate the incredible creativity happening right here in Falkirk.

"I’ll be opening up my garden studio in Stenhousemuir, where I create landscape paintings inspired by the Scottish Coast. I’m looking forward to welcoming visitors in to see where I work and talk about the ideas behind my art. It’s fantastic to be part of an event like this.”

Kevin Harrison, director of Artlink Central, said: “Not only will the public be invited into their working studios, but there will be group exhibitions to see, and the chance to talk with these skilled creatives about what they do, watch demonstrations, be inspired, ‘have a go’ at a new skill, join a workshop, and buy work directly from the artists.

"The range of work encompasses paintings, jewellery, photography, and lots more.

Maureen Campbell in her studio at D2 Creative. Pic: Joanne Boyle Photography

“Alongside a cultural feast, many of the artists have stunning working spaces, so get curious and explore their sense of taste and design and have a better understanding of how they work.”

For more information visit Open Studios Falkirk — Scene Stirling or follow on Instagram at @d2_thecreativecentre. Also look out for signs near the venues during the event.