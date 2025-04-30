Arria's Mariners to perform at Enchanted Market this Sunday afternoon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This weekend, Falkirk will be transformed into an otherworldly domain. Special performers Arria's Mariners will perform songs from the upcoming album based on local things.

Arria’s Mariners are all set for Enchanted Market!

This weekend something magical is happening in Falkirk and we can’t wait. Enchanted Market has been running since April 2024 – inspired by shops like The Lonely Broomstick and Whimsic Alley and put together by Falkirk Delivers.

The beauty of these shops is not just in its witches and wizard’s hats off to Harry Potter – but it is something in the attention to detail in all the crafts and items these shops sell. The art and love that goes into making these shops stand out as potentially some of Scotland’s best for their mix of entertainment, community engagement, open-ness to new ideas and in stocking local creators works.

The enchanted market will transform Falkirk High Street into an other-worldy domain for the weekend, with a vast selection of stalls to tickle the imagination and curb your curiosity. Additionally, there will be a variety of crowd-pleasing acts such as – Face Painters a Dragon Puppeteer walk about, A Forger, Free Fun Science Activities, Cosplayers and a fancy Dress Competition.

Arria, a local musician will be performing again this year. Known for writing about local sites, shops and familiar spots such as the Rosebank Distillery, the canals and narrowboats, and quirky shops she dubs her favourites such as “Wild At Heart” and “Moment In Frame”.

Arria is joined this year by her new workshop attendees – known as 'Arria’s Mariners'.

The girls are primary school attendees in the Falkirk, Camelon and Bonnybridge area and all have a flare and interest in performance and arts.

“I started a free four week course at the Sensory Center that involved singing lessons, confidence building and getting to feature on the upcoming album which is dedicated to Falkirk,” shares Arria.

“I met most of the girls at a BBQ organised by Go Forth & Clyde. We had recently decorated some benches with Make It Glasgow – and I put some of my lyrics from my song The Rosebank Roses as my design on the bench that overlooks the distillery. Often I would sit on this bench and practice my songs and passerby would be naturally curious about the songs and interested in learning music.

"So at the BBQ, I was the music for the event and ended up putting on a pair of skates from Falkirk Wheelers, who were also there along with Make It Glasgow doing all sorts of fun crafts. I ended up skating a little bit with my guitar down the canal and the girls happened to be getting off the purple Jaggy Thistle narrowboat which they had just been cruising on. Being a skating guitarist was a conversation starter with a million questions fired at me!” jokes Arria.

“So I started talking with the girls about my new album: JAGGY THISTLE which is named after the boat and asked how they would feel about being on an album that would be sold in local shops and available on major platforms.

"The enthusiasm and excitement was more than I could have imagined. The girls were totally game and after meeting mums and having our first session at the Sensory Center, the girls were all totally tuned in to being featured on the album. It’s an album about the community, for the community, and it includes the community. I plan to keep these sessions going and open it up to ages 16+ and welcoming along the elders of the community who have an interest in Folk music and from what I can see are also interested in a modern Folk album about their town.”

The girls are all set to perform at the Enchanted Market on the Sunday at 2pm outside Falkirk Delivers hub as well as The Tollbooth in Stirling on June 21 at 12.30pm.

This later event in Stirling is for Ukrainian musicians. Arria explains :“When I first met the girls, some of them told me they were from Ukraine and were filling me in about what it felt like to be a refugee and have to leave their country. I had a song I’d written for Ukrainian refugees and played it for the girls who were very receptive.

"Afterwards, I saw an advert on Facebook for an event that was happening including Ukrainian musicians and I asked the girls if they wanted to go and support our Ukrainian members to which they all replied YES. The positive energy, solidarity and team ethic the group have has astounded me already. Getting the girls involved in the creative process of creating an album is something they can treasure for life – not to mention being featured in songs that they can proudly refer to as they develop their musicality and grow into confident woman and maybe artists themselves."

Arria intends to involve other age groups to include on the Jaggy Thistle album. “I have plans to start a Camelon Music Group. I feel I am simply answering a call from the locals, and creating a scene for them where there isn’t really much going on. Because I’m prone to taking my guitar out for a walk and not really being shy about being a songwriter, conversations come easily and people express an interest and desire for something and I see ways in which I can get the ball rolling and get people hyped and feeling involved.”

The girls will be singing at Enchanted Market. – songs include “Jaggy Thistle”, “The Rosebank”, “Wild At Heart” and “Midland Bluebird.”

“These songs have already been recorded – I'm just getting the girls ready for their first recording session which will happen in early May – we all can’t wait!”

You can find out more at www.arriamusic.org

The Rosebank Lyrics:

Walking down the towpath along the Forth & Clyde

Canals that froze in winter time the roses grew beside

The old distillery looked so grim, we used to turn away

I never thought I’d leave my home and find it back to life one day.

Here’s to the spirit of the age, and to the earth and to Diageo

Every gent and lady and to every other Gadgy oh

Here’s a tune now come on doon tae Camelon near the old Faw Kirk

Many thanks to Ian Macleod, not too bad for 4 years work!

Founded by the Brothers Stark in 1798

Shining with her newfound glory, it was worth the wait

I want to try a dram or two when the doors are open

With a crew of Mariners at the Beefeater I’m hoping.

Roses on the water banks of the Fourth & Clyde

Canals that froze in Wintertime, the swans we’d watch them glide

The old distillery looked so grim we used to turn away

I never thought I’d leave my home and find it back to life one day!”

You can listen to the song and others at www.arriamusic.org