Arria Music launches bold anti-war themed album at Trinity Church, Falkirk on 12 April

Penned and performed by Kirsty Heggie, who formed Arria Music just last year, this album has huge relevance for everyone, especially people of Falkirk and Camelon.

The last album "Siren Of Iris" was launched at the Burgh Halls last year and featured on BBC sounds reaching number 11 on Folk Album Charts.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirsty, 33, wrote this years album swiftly, without hesitation after building the vision and ethos behind Arria Music during lockdown.

poster

Living right next to the Rosebank distillery, she thought of the future: of music, of her town, of Falkirk and the wider world.

"Watching the Rosebank distillery come to life was symbolic of my own visions coming to life.

"As I moved into Christian Faith, I wanted to use music in a different way. Music can be very influential and sometimes people are spreading toxic messages. I wanted to start again and use music to help my community, to integrate myself into that community by learning about it and writing about it.

"I later thought of refugees and how they must feel adapting to a new country, and so Morrigan was created as a welcome song for these people.

Recording.

"Although from Falkirk, I left at 17 to study at Uni, and never got to know it. I returned before lockdown to be closer to family, and in walking around in the stillness, I got to know the town better.

"As I couldn't perform, I started doing commissioned songs for individuals and businesses.

"I see how Falkirk is expanding and it's obvious potential. This album if for the locals, for tourists, for war victims, for refugees, for people who need some soothing and anyone who is lacking in hope for the future"

Some songs look at history: "The Rosebank Roses"

recording

"The Unicorn Song" looks at Scotland's future and is aimed at younger people too, to feel empowered to vote and speak out about issues with collaborations from renowned rappers.

"Behind The Wall" makes reference to the fantastic bar and suggests we all stop hiding behind the wall of our virtual selves and come have a chat down at the bar/restaurant and reconnect.

"A Year In The Woods" is about fighting the habit of self isolating. Solitude is good but isolation can be toxic.

"Mórrigán" is a plea to the Irish/Celtic deity of war and sovereignty.

":No war, ever again, Mórrigán!"

"Maybe it's naïve but it can't hurt!

I've set the price for this launch really affordable so that people can come and enjoy the message and experience it, with an opportunity to make donations, purchase the album and merchandise"

tickets only £5 on the door.

With proof of address, I'm letting Mariners in for free.

It's pretty spacious so I'm sure we will manage.