Arria launches free four week community singing group at the Sensory Center, Camelon

Arria - known for her BBC Folk Hit "Siren Of Iris" and "The Unicorn Song" will teach local people to sing (in their local accent) to songs about local things - to be featured on her upcoming album "Jaggy Thistle". The album will be on sale across Falkirk and on all major platforms.

“Arria” - a local Falkirk Musician has just announced the launch of a free four week workshop that will take place at the Sensory Center in Camelon, Falkirk. The sessions, held at 7pm-8.30pm will consist of vocal exercises designed to help develop confidence and project your voice, as well as learning original songs about local things. Future projects involve being recorded on the new ARRIA album that will be on sale across Falkirk.

The workshop is aimed at 8-15 year olds but other ages will be considered. Parents welcome!

Known for her BBC Folk Hit “Siren Of Iris”, plus album launches at Linlithgow’s Burgh Halls and Falkirk’s Trinity Church – The Andy-Scott inspired songstress has written a new album dedicated to Falkirk with songs that reference local sites, shops and attractions.

mariners

Arria reveals in her blog: “The new album ‘Jaggy Thistle’ was inspired by being a lock keeper for Go Forth & Clyde at the Lock 16 base where the purple narrowboat “Jaggy Thistle” is moored. The canals have been a huge part of my vision for not just this album, but an entire approach to music that inspires connectivity, storytelling, past and future. Water and ecology is a huge thing for me. Canals, rivers, seas – they connect us all – and no matter what you believe in – we are all mostly water-based creatures. Walking down the towpaths, I took a lot of inspiration from the development of the Rosebank during lockdown. I had returned to my hometown after being away since I was 17 and felt totally different about Falkirk as a grown woman. It became my canvas and muse.

I was also feeling disenchanted by the popular paths prescribed for musicians. I had fallen into this warped idea that you had to either be world famous or a semi-alcoholic bar performer. I could feel there was another better way. Not just one other way – but a way for every unique musician that had a dream and a bit of drive. A musician who wrote songs for their community, that could create a bit of Folklore, hype and excitement – that’s what brings CULTURE! Growing up around the development of the Falkirk Wheel and the Kelpies made an impression on me. I saw firsthand how art brings a town to new life and stirs hope in people. My producer at the time name-dropped Andy Scott’s mermaid “Arria” when we were recording in Cumbernauld. She represents the future, she was named by school kids and represents all the things that bring magic – myth, poetry, colour, and randomness.

The best part of Arria Music has become the reflection of the environment the music offers. It reflects the beauty of Scotland, Falkirk, and even a small town like Camelon. It is music that was inspired by coming home, staying home and finding the beauty on your doorstep.

Songs on the new album include “The Rosebank Roses” - an ode to the opening of the new distillery and recounting memories of its previously gloomy appearance. “Behind The Wall” - a hats off to the great bar and restaurant near Grahamstone station. “Moment In Frame” - is for the photography shop on Cow Wynd, as well as “Wild At Heart” - a clothing shop on the same street. “Jaggy Thistle” is of course dedicated to the prickly dame of the Forth & Clyde, “Midland Bluebird” to McGills/Alexander Dennis buses that operate in the area and a song for “The Lonely Broomstick” is a wink to JK Rowling.

arriabluehair

“’Cos growing up with Harry Potter made life a bit brilliant.”

There are other local references on the album – but here’s the exciting bit.

Arria’s 4 week workshop will teach these local-inspired songs to local people while teaching people to use their natural accent as they sing and techniques for making it sound good.

The class is not restricted to locals and although being based at the Sensory Center – is not aimed at people with Sensory difficulties. “However, if people with Sensory difficulties are keen to join the class they are welcome but please let us know of additional care needs in advance – carers welcome too.”

The class will teach participants how to train the vocal chords, project the voice and feel at ease with their singing. “Then the fun part – locals get the chance to learn these songs, with the end result being that they get recorded as part of the Jaggy Thistle album which will be on sale across Falkirk. Later opportunities include the potential to do live performances as part of a group – maybe even onboard the Jaggy Thistle narrowbat for a Falkirk themed music video” explains Arria excitedly.

All going well, Arria plans to continue the workshops, expanding into teaching instruments to those who want to learn and give advice and guidance to people with an interest in music and pointers for a career in music. “I think I can help to show people it’s not as scary as you would think to follow your dreams and your passion and that a career in the arts is in fact a great way to go.”

Ps – Some Folklore - do you know the lyrics to Arria’s ‘Rosebank Roses’ are inscribed on (one of) the new decorated benches on the towpath with the distillery in view? Can you find which one?

Classes will take place at 7pm-8.30 every Thursday from April 17.

For more info and to secure your place check out www.arriamusic.org