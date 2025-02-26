The CVS Falkirk & District Annual Falkirk Funders Fayre returns on Tuesday March 11, taking place between 10am – 4pm at the Dobbie Hall in Larbert.

The event, now in its 11th year, is free to attend, and has been organised by CVS Falkirk & District each year to support the local third sector in their search for funding. In 2025, Falkirk Funders Fayre will feature 22 funders – including Foundation Scotland, the Robertson Trust, the National Lottery Community Fund Scotland, Corra Foundation and more – who will be available to speak with attendees from local charities, community groups, and social enterprises.

As the Third Sector Interface (TSI) for the Falkirk District, CVS Falkirk & District is recognised by Scottish Government to ensure the continuation and development of a vibrant, strong third sector (charities, social enterprises, and community and voluntary groups) in Falkirk District’s communities. This includes helping groups to source funding and generate income to increase their resilience and sustainability.

Victoria McRae, CEO of CVS Falkirk & District, says: “Our Falkirk Funders Fayre is shaping up to be a fantastic opportunity for local charities, community groups, and social enterprises in the area. As we’re seeing, securing funding is a challenge for the third sector, especially when funds are limited, and competition is fierce. This event is a great way for these groups to get face-to-face access to 22 funders and potentially gain valuable insights into what funders are looking for in applications.

Attendees at the 10th anniversary Falkirk Funders Fayre in 2024.

“With the inclusion of support organisations such as Business Energy Scotland, Local Energy Scotland and Utility Aid, we are seeking not just to focus finding funding but also on helping organisations manage costs in a practical way.”

To ensure attendees can meet with as many funders as possible, CVS Falkirk & District has split the exhibition of funders across three potential timeslots for attendees to choose from when booking: 10am – 12pm, 12pm – 2pm, and 2pm – 4pm. Outwith this exhibition, there will also be three presentations across the middle of the day featuring the opportunity to learn from a funding expert in more depth. These are open to all and are not restricted by the timeslot people have chosen.

For those who cannot attend the Falkirk Funders Fayre in person, the event will be followed by three online lunchtime sessions across the following week. These sessions will feature presentations from funding experts and will take place from 1pm – 2pm on Tuesday 18 March, Wednesday 19 March, and Thursday 20 March, respectively.

To book your free place at any of the above sessions, or for further information, please:

· visit the Eventbrite: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/1137512192589/

· visit the CVS Falkirk & District website: www.cvsfalkirk.org.uk

Alternatively, please contact CVS Falkirk & District by phone: 01324 692000, or email: [email protected]