Airth gardening expert launches new national gardening show

Airth horticulturist, Adam Fleming, is the driving force behind a new, national flower show that will take place in Edinburgh this summer.

Adam, who runs the online nursery, Homegrown Direct, is bringing back the first event of its kind since the last national show closed down during the Pandemic.

The event, The National Gardening & Outdoor Living Show, will take place at The Royal Highland Centre on 26 and 27 July and Adam, who has more than 25 years’ experience of working in horticulture, said: “There has been nothing of this kind for gardeners and growers since the previous national show closed in 2020.”

The new show will feature award-winning nurseries, a traditional flower and vegetable show, exhibits by the Scottish Bonsai Association, the Scottish Orchid Society and the Scottish Koi Club, and there will also also be caravanning and camping exhibitors to appeal to an audience of outdoor enthusiasts.

Adam, who has worked for some of the top nurseries in Scotland; has exhibited at The Chelsea Flower Show, and is also a former breeder of champion dahlias, said: “Scotland has many high quality nurseries and this will be a focus for them, as well as for the English nurseries who have not been back to Scotland since 2019. We are hoping to get at least 10,000 visitors over the two days and we have a packed programme of entertainment lined up for them, including celebrity gardeners, a theatre where experts will give gardening hints and tips, and lots of activities for children.”

Adam’s colleagues in Events by Plant Out Ltd, the company behind The National Gardening & Outdoor Living Show are property developers Dean Cunningham and Lorraine Miller.

Tickets, which went on sale in January at https://plantout.co.uk/home are already selling well and Adam predicts that many more will be sold as Mother’s Day gifts over the next month.