Acclaimed trio poised to round off Falkirk's classic music season

Friends Nikola Kyosev (flute), Josip Petrac, (cello) and Silviya Mihaylova (piano) formed the Mendelssohn Trio to perform the repertoire for this unusual combination of wind, strings and keyboard.

Nikola was winner of the Special prize for virtuoso performance at the 15th International “world and the earth” competition in Bulgaria and he and Silviya won 1st prize at the North London Festival for Music and Dance in 2010. Nikola is the founder of Sound Collective Scotland ensemble. He has studied with many eminent flautists including Katherine Bryan at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josip began studying cello at the age of six. He earned his Bachelor of Music degree from the Academy of Music of Zagreb University. He then moved to the USA where he received a Doctorate at the University of Georgia. As principal cellist of the Arco chamber orchestra, Josip appeared twice as a soloist at Carnegie Hall, New York, and on several recordings for the Phoenix USA label. Josip is a cello and double bass teacher with the East Ayrshire and West Dunbartonshire Instrumental Music Services.

The Mendelssohn Trio: From left, Nikola Kyosev, Silviya Mihaylova and Josip Petrac, who will be playing at Falkirk Trinity Church on Friday, May 3 at 7.30pm

Silviya enjoys busy life as a performer, chamber musician and teacher. She is currently the pianist for Sound Collective Scotland, the accompanist for the Glasgow Philharmonic Male Voice Choir and a lecturer in piano at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. She studied with Professor Fali Pavri at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland where she obtained a master’s degree in piano performance. Silviya is an Alumnus of Live Music Now Scotland, found by Yehudi Menuhin. She was also a visiting piano teacher at the Mehli Mehta Music Foundation, Mumbai.

The Glasgow-based trio will be performing:

C. P. E. Bach – Hamburger Sonata in G Major

J. M. Damase – Sonate en Concert op. 17

J. Haydn – Piano trio in D major

Philippe Gauber – "Soir d’automne" from "Trois Aquarelles for Flute, Cello and Piano"

F. Mendelssohn – Trio No. 1 in D minor