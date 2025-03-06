A new chapter: Scotmid launches Book Banks ahead of World Book Day

By Lizzie Mason
Contributor
Published 6th Mar 2025, 10:02 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 10:08 BST

In celebration of World Book Day Scotmid is on a mission to make reading more accessible and enjoyable for everyone. The community retailer is rolling out in-store Book Banks, inviting customers to donate or take books for free.

The Book Banks allow people to donate or pick up pre-loved books with no cost involved. From fantastical fairy tales to bold biographies, all genres are welcomed! Scotmid aims to rekindle the joy of reading while supporting the circular economy and reducing waste. They are avaliabile at over 20 Scotmid stores, including Bonnybridge.

This initiative comes as reading among children has reached a concerning low, with just one in three saying they enjoy picking up a book, according to World Book Day. Scotmid aims to encourage families to share their favourite books and rekindle a love for reading.

Lynne Ogg, Head of Membership & Community Engagement at Scotmid, said: “Books have the power to inspire, educate, and bring people together. Our Book Banks are a simple way to help more people discover the joy of reading. Whether donating or picking up a book, we hope this initiative will spread the love of reading and bring our communities closer.”

(L-R: Taylor Elliott, Shannon Wallace, Alan Fitzpatrick at Uddingston Scotmid)(L-R: Taylor Elliott, Shannon Wallace, Alan Fitzpatrick at Uddingston Scotmid)
The Book Banks will remain in stores beyond World Book Day as part of Scotmid’s ongoing commitment to community engagement. Customers are encouraged to take part by donating or discovering a new favourite read.

