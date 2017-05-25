Will you be turning up to Falkirk Wheel’s 15th birthday?

One of the Falkirk area’s top tourist attractions is 15-years-old and Scottish Canals hope there will be good turn out for the big birthday bash.

The public are invited to attend the celebrations at The Falkirk Wheel in Tamfourhill on Saturday to enjoy a whole host of entertainment.

Visitors will be able to mark the special day for the world’s only rotating boat lift, which opened in 2002, by going “roamin’ with a Roman” as the Antonine Guard’s legionnaires make an appearance on site, enjoy a performance from masters of theatrical mayhem Mischief La Bas, walk on water in the Wheel’s zorbs, set off on a Segway safari or even take a turn on the Wheel itself.

Running from 10am to 5.30pm, the birthday will also have plenty of food on offer to fuel guests for the full fun-filled day.

There will be stone-baked pizza, artisan ice cream – including a specially-created birthday cake flavour – from Falkirk’s Milk Barn, and an array of sweet and savoury treats in the Wheel’s café.

Scottish Canals director of estates Katie Hughes said: “The Falkirk Wheel is an iconic symbol of the renaissance of Scotland’s canals and we’re immensely proud to be celebrating its 15th birthday.

“The chance to see this iconic feat of engineering in action is still drawing huge numbers of visitors, boosting the economy of the area and helping put Falkirk on tourists’ to-see lists the world over.

“We’ve got some great activities planned on the water, the banks and beyond.”