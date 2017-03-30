What’s On top 10

Our top 10 events happening over the next seven days.

The Cavern Beatles

A Fab Four tribute act that recreates the sound of that “great little band from Liverpool” – as Macca once said – so well it was officially endorsed by the very club The Beatles used to play back in the day. From the hand holding, head shaking mop top era to the scary hairy peace and love years to the let’s stay together to keep Ringo off the dole stage, all the hits will be performed with great gusto and admirable authenticity.

Details: Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk FK1 5RS, Sunday, April 2, 7.30pm (01324) 506850.

2 THEATRE

The Dolls Abroad

Fans of The Steamie will love this comic tale of two scrubbers, er, cleaners from Glasgow who head off on the budget holiday of a lifetime. Warning – contains language almost as strong as the bleach the dolls use on the toilets.

Details: Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk FK1 5RS, Friday, March 31, 7.30pm (01324) 506850.

3 DANCE

Plan B presents: Citizen

The leading Scottish dance company presents a darkly humorous look at identity and how we carry it with us wherever we go. Expect dynamic dancing and cutting edge social comment.

Details: Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk FK1 5RS, Thursday, March 30, (01324) 506850.

4 EVENT

Emergency Services Day 2017

The 999 gang is at it again, showing off the excellent skills they have trained hard to develop in their respective fields – rumours Police Scotland tried to get Greggs to sponsor the event have proved false.

Details: The Helix, Falkirk FK2 9EE, Wednesday, April 5, 11am, (01324) 590900.

5 MUSIC

Melanie C

Arguably the most vocally talented Spice Girl, Mel C, pictured right, has been singing up a storm on her own for years – she must wish those other four lassies would let her hang up the old spice racket.

Details: O2 ABC, Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow G2 3JA, Tuesday, April 4, 7pm, 0141 332 2232.

6 MUSIC

Amy Macdonald

The Bishopbriggs belter apparently taught herself to play guitar chords with a Travis songbook – imagine the superstar she would have become if she’d splashed out on Bert Weedon’s Play in a Day book.

Details: Usher Hall, Lothian Road, Edinburgh EH1 2EA, Wednesday, April 5, 7pm, 0131 228 1155.

7 MUSIC

The Rezillos

This high energy Edinburgh rock ‘n’ roll band were the UK equivalent of The Cramps and still feature singer Fay Fife, who may or may not be from Fife.

Details: Warehouse, Burnbank Road, Falkirk FK2 7PB, Saturday, April 1, 7pm, www.seetickets.com.

8 THEATRE

Careful

Scottish musician Horse McDonald’s new play tells her own story – how music helped her beat the bullies and how she survived growing up as a gay woman in Lanark. Just surviving growing up in Lanark is admirable enough.

Details: Macrobert, University of Stirling, Stirling FK9 4LA, April 1, 7.30pm, 01786 466666.

9 COMEDY

An Evening with Dean Park

The well kent comic and all round entertainer marks his 40th year in showbiz and will no doubt massage the funny bone with his patter and caress your lugs with a delightful tune or two.

Details: Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk FK1 5RS, (01324) 506850.

10 MUSIC/COMEDY

What a Riddy: An Evening with Gary Lamont

The River City makes his misfortune work for him by speaking and singing up for ginger pride.

Details: Grangemouth Town Hall, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth FK3 8AH, Saturday, April 1, 8.30pm, (01324) 504339.