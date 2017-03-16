What’s On Top 10

Our top 10 events happening over the next seven days.

The Grub Stake

This year’s Hippodrome Silent Film Festival opens with a rare screening of this 1923 actioner by director/star Nell Shipman, who was kicking ass behind and in front of the camera almost a century before Drew Barrymore (who has impeccable Hollywood family credentials) directed and starred in the amazing Whip It in 2009.

Details: Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness EH51 0AA, Wednesday, March 22, 7.30pm, (01324) 506850.

2 FILM/TALK

A Couple of Down and Outs

A silent film that was thought to be lost, this tale of an ex-soldier and his faithful former war horse was made only a few years after the end of the First World War and reflects the real life mistreatment of both the soldiers and the four legged friends who made it home alive from the Western Front.

Details: Barony Theatre, Borrowstoun Road, Bo’ness EH51 9RS, Saturday, March 18, 7.30pm.

3 THEATRE

Re:Action Theatre presents: DNA by Dennis Kelly

A group of teenagers do something bad – really bad – which unites their otherwise fractious lives. There are strands of dark comedy in DNA.

Details: Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk FK1 5RS, Saturday, March 18, 7pm, (01324) 506850, bookings@falkirkcommunitytrust.org.

4 TALK

HippFest Talk: Not So Silent Women

The Hippo’s world famous Silent Film Fest is about to get rolling and this talk from esteemed film writer Ellen Cheshire deals with pioneering female directors from Hollywood’s first great golden age. A must for cinephiles of all sexes.

Details: Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness EH51 0AA, Wednesday, March 22, 2pm (01324) 506850.

5 COMEDY

Gary Lamont: What a Riddy!

The ginger River City star, pictured right, will be singing and joking at the Mac, paying musical tribute to his fellow redheads Cilla, Sonia and Lulu and telling some hair-raising stories about his life as a Castlemilk carrot-top.

Details: Macrobert Art Centre, Thursday, March 16, 7.30pm, 01786 466666, www.macrobertartscentre.org.

6 DANCE WORKSHOP

Tim Noble presents: Stars of the Future Performers 2017

The choreographer of choice to the major movers and shakers of the music industry, Tim takes young stars of the future through their paces.

Details: Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk FK1 5RS, Saturday, March 18, 10am, (01324) 506850, bookings@falkirkcommunitytrust.org.

7 COMEDY

Stewart Lee: Content Provider

Wit as sharp and cutting as a Ginsu knife, the abnormally self aware Stewart Lee is perhaps the only comedian in the UK who can hold a candle to US reprobate Doug Stanhope.

Details: Festival Theatre, Nicholson Street, Edinburgh EH8 9FT, Friday, March 17, 8pm, 0131 529 6000.

8 MUSIC

Mike and the Mechanics

Formed by ex-Genesis axeman Mike Rutherford, this outfit can make grown men of a certain age weep instantly with merely the implied threat of playing The Living Years.

Details: Festival Theatre, Nicholson Street, Edinburgh EH8 9FT, Sunday, March 19, 7.30pm, 0131 529 6000.

9 MUSIC

Crowbar

The sludge metal – yes that is a style of music missus – band from the Big Easy bring their brooding setlist t’Tuts.

Details: King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut, St Vincent Street, Glasgow G2 5RL, Saturday, March 18, 7pm, 0141 221 5279.

10 MUSIC

Stiff Little Fingers

The sad thing about this Irish punk band is their wee digits are now probably getting a bit stiffer with each passing year, but they can still kick out the jams.

Details: Barrowland Ballroom, Gallowgate, Glasgow G4 0TT, Friday, March 17, 7pm, 0141 552 4601.