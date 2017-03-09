What’s On Top 10

Our Top 10 events happening over the next seven days.

King of Pop: The Legend Continues

Officially recognised as the world’s number one Michael Jackson impersonator – in a competition Michael himself sadly only came seventh – Navi has actually performed at two of the late great Jackson Five frontman’s birthday parties. Hopefully Reggie Rogers, the UK’s top Jarvis Cocker impersonator, will not be jumping on stage during Earth Song.

Details: Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk FK1 1RS, Saturday, March 11, 7.30pm, (01324) 506850, bookings@falkirkcommunitytrust.org.

2 MUSIC

Oh Carol: The Musical Story of Neil Sedaka and Howard Greenfield

The Elton John and Bernie Taupin of their day, Brooklyn boys Neil and Howie created a string of hummable hits in the 1950s and 60s. This show features all those classics, including Calendar Girl, Happy Birthday Sweet Sixteen and Oh! Carol.

Details: Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk FK1 1RS, Friday, March 10, 7.30pm, (01324) 506 850, bookings@falkirkcommunitytrust.org.

3 MUSIC

Laura Marling

The pale and interesting English folk singer Laura Marling has crossed over to the dark side of pop stardom and hits Glasgow on her UK tour to pimp her new album Semper Femina.

Details: O2 ABC, 300 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow G2 3JA, Friday, March 10, 7pm, 0141 332 2232.

4 FILM/THEATRE

NT Live presents: Hedda Gabler

Henrik “Hank the Tank” Ibsen’s play comes to the big screen with this National Theatre cinema link-up. Luckily you can eat your crisps without getting icy stares from the actors.

Details: Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness EH51 0AA, Thursday. March 9, 7pm, (01324) 506850, bookings@falkirkcommunitytrust.org.

5 COMEDY

Sue Perkins Live in Spectacles

More than just a lingering pest to would-be bakers, when Sue, pictured right, is not hovering over someone’s self-raising flour she can be found raising a titter or two at comedy clubs and concert halls.

Details: King’s Theatre, Bath Street, Glasgow G2 4JN, Sunday, March 12, 7.30pm, 0844 871 7648.

6 EVENT

Stirling Farmers Market

The city opens up Port Street for a blast from the past as the farmers provide meat, vegetables, dairy, fish, wine and – here’s the clincher – tablet.

Details: Port Street, Stirling, FK8 2EJ, Saturday, March 11, 10am to 4pm. 01877 330 203.

7 WORKSHOP

Jewellery Workshops with artist jeweller Sheana Stephen

Sheana’s jewellery workshops are inspired by the Suffragette exhibition Deeds Not Words at Callendar House. They are also handy if you need to come up with a nice Mother’s Day present when you’re skint.

Details: Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk FK1 1YR, Saturday, March 11, 11am and 2pm, (01324) 503789.

8 PLAY

Re:Action Youth Theatre presents: The Witches

The young talents of Re:Action bring sinister children’s author Roald Dahl’s tale of youngsters crashing a kind of Comic Con for witches to life.

Details: Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk, FK1 1RS, Sunday, March 12, 6pm, (01324) 505850.

9 MUSIC

Smokehouse Blues Band

The Falkirk blues rock band hit Stirling where it hurts with a highly charged electric set of classic numbers from ZZ Top, Doctor Feelgood and lots more.

Details: The Big Red Door, Allan Park South, Stirling FK8 2LQ, Friday, March 10, 9pm.

10 MUSIC

The Stranglers

After springing out of the punk shadows, this band got a chokehold on the charts with some killer tunes.

Details: O2 Academy, Eglinton Street, Glasgow G5 9NT, Saturday, March 11, 7pm, 0141 418 3000.