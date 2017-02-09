What’s On Top 10

Our top 10 events for the week ahead.

Classic Music Live Falkirk presents Cheryl Forbes and Gordon Cree

The Laurieston born singer will join her husband Gordon Cree to belt out some classic numbers by Elgar, Strauss and Richard Rogers in the atmospheric – and acoustically wonderful – surroundings of the Faw Kirk.

Details: Falkirk Trinity Church, Kirk Wynd, Falkirk FK1 1JH, Friday, noon, (01324) 611017.

2 CLUBBING

Dave Pearce 90s Dance and Trance Anthems - Valentines Weekend

The creator and original presenter of BBC Radio 1’s Dance Anthems -Dave Pearce has been a driving force in the UK Dance Scene for many years.

Details: The Warehouse. Burnbank Road, Falkirk, FK2 7PE. Saturday, 10pm. (01324) 621764.

3 MUSIC

Legends of American Country Tribute Show

A fantastic night of toe tapping Country classics showcasing highly acclaimed tributes to Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard and Alan Jackson, George Jones, Kenny Rogers, Patsy Cline and Don Williams. The show features four fantastic singers backed by the superb Keltic Storm band with an authentic stage set that gives the real Nashville feel.

Details: Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk FK1 5RS. Thursday, 7.30pm, (01324) 506850.

4 DRAMA

Romeo and Juliet Remixed

Telling possibly the most famous love story ever, Romeo and Juliet Remixed is a special immersive theatre production freely adapted from Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.

Details: Cumbernauld Theatre. Kildrum, Cumbernauld, Scotland G67 2BN. Saturday, 7.30pm (01236) 737235.

5 MUSIC

Secret Affair

Mods will motor to Larbert for post punk mod revivalists Secret Affair going public, performing classic hits My World, Time For Action, Let Your Heart Dance and Going to the A Go Go. Support acts are Seaside Sons and Dogtooth.

Details: Dobbie Town Hall, Main St, Stenhousemuir, Larbert FK5 4BL. Friday February 17, 6.30pm, 07949 025635.

6 KIDS’ ACTIVITIES

Have Fun - Love Your Pet

Learn all about the specialist care required to keep exotic pets or join experienced rangers on a guided tour around the intimate animal-handling rainforest experience, where you can meet animals including chameleon, piranha, sugar gliders and a 7ft Burmese python. Call to book.

Details: The ZooLab Jungle Room. Torwood Garden Centre, Bellsdyke Road, Larbert. FK5 4EG. Friday to Tuesday. (01324) 667356.

7 DRAMA

National Theatre Live: Hedda Gabler

Hedda and Tesman have just returned from their honeymoon and the relationship is already in trouble. Trapped but determined, Hedda tries to control those around her, only to see her own world unravel.

Details: Hippodrome, 10 Hope Street, Bo’ness EH51 0AA. Thursday, 7pm. (01324) 506850.

8 MUSIC

Stirling Darkness

Gothic rock and gothic metal night featuring industrial, melodramatic death, symphonic and doom metal.

Details: The Settle Inn. 91 Saint Mary’s Wynd, Stirling FK8 1BU, Saturday, 9pm, (01786) 463403.

9 DRAMA

Black Beauty

Red Bridge Arts and Traverse Theatre produce the retelling of the famous story of the horse Black Beauty.

Details: MacRoberts Art Centre. University of Stirling, Stirling, FK9 4LA Saturday, 2.30pm and 6pm, (01786) 466666.

10 MUSIC

Springstein Sessions

The authentic sound of The Boss and The E Street Band. A gripping and energetic two-hour show by the seven-piece Glasgow band formed in 2010.

Details: Cumbernauld Theatre, Kildrum, Cumbernauld, Scotland G67 2BN. Friday, February 17, 7.30pm, (01236) 737235.