What’s On Top 10

Our top 10 events over the next week.

Falkirk Tryst Theatre presents: One Good Beating and Casablanca: The Gin Joint Cut

A comedy double bill from the award winning theatre troupe featuring Linda McLean’s tale of siblings’ revenge against a violent father, One Good Beating – which includes a star turn from former Falkirk Herald reporter Jennifer Marjoribanks – and Morag Fullerton’s affectionate tribute to Bogart and Bergman’s best hour in Casablanca: The Gin Joint Cut. As Johnny Rotten once said, here’s looking at you Sid.

Details: Coach House Theatre, Tullibody Road, Alloa FK10 2HU, Sunday. February 5 to Wednesday, February 8, 7.30pm, www.ticketsource.co.uk/trysttheatre.

2 LITERATURE

Harry Potter Book Night

Local libraries celebrate JK Rowling’s boy wizard Harry Potter, who caused a sensation among young readers the world over with the novels that became an equally successful film franchise starring Daniel Radcliffe, the girl one and Ed Sheeran’s stunt double.

Details: Grangemouth, Larbert and Bo’ness Libraries, Thursday, February 2, 4pm (Larbert and Bo’ness) and 6pm (Grangemouth), www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org.

3 MUSICAL

Big Bad Wolf presents: Disney’s My Son Pinocchio – Geppetto’s Musical Tale

The young wolf pack proudly present their 10th annual production and take on a Disney legend from another angle as the Blue Fairy leads toymaker Geppetto on a musical journey.

Details: Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk FK1 5RS, Thursday, February 2 to Saturday, February 4, 7pm, (01324) 506850, bookings@falkirkcommunitytrust.org.

4 COMEDY

Still Game Live 2

Every year Greg Hemphill and Ford Kiernan, pictured right, require less make-up to play those cheeky auld devils Jack and Victor.

Details: SECC Hydro, Exhibition Way, Glasgow G3 8YW, Saturday, February 4, 2.30pm, 0141 248 3000.

5 MUSIC

Fun Lovin’ Criminals

That trio of musical troublemakers Huey, Fast and Frank, aka the Fun Lovin’ Criminals, stock up on Scooby Snacks to meet the capital crowd head on with their eclectic mix of blues, rock, funk, hip-hop and country.

Details: The Queen’s Hall, Clerk Street, Edinburgh EH8 9JG, Saturday, February 4, 7pm, 0131 688 2019.

6 MUSIC

Fara

This Rootsy young girl band all the way from Orkney are already Celtic Connections and Cambridge Folk Festival veterans and a vocal and instrumental delight.

Details: Tolbooth, Jail Wynd, Stirling FK8 1DE, Saturday, February 4, 8pm, 01786 274000.

7 MUSIC

Prairie Star Country and Western Club

The rootin’ tootin’, straight shootin’ son of a gun monthly country music mecca returns for another year with songs from Pacifico.

Details: Weir Social Club, Church Street, Alloa, FK10 1DH, Saturday, February 4, 7pm, 01259 724352.

8 FILM

Edinburgh Mountain Film Festival

Peak time view at this high concept film festival.

Details: George Square Lecture Theatre, Edinburgh EH8 9LH, Saturday, February 4 and Sunday, February 5, www.emff.co.uk.

9 MUSIC

Stirling Folk Club

The long established flocking point for folkies – now in its 54th year – is back for another year with an open session for you to come and have a strum.

Details: Stirling Rugby Club, Causewayhead Road, Stirling, FK9 5AP, Monday, February 6, 8pm, 01259 761435, www.stirlingfolkclub.co.uk.

10 MUSIC

Celtic Connections presents Martha Wainwright

The singer songwriter croons tunes from her latest longplayer Goodnight City.

Details: O2 ABC, Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow G2 3JA, Friday, February 3, 7.30pm, 0141 332 2232.