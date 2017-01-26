What’s On Top 10

Here’s our top 10 events for the coming week.

Big Bad Wolf presents: Disney’s My Son Pinocchio – Geppetto’s Musical Tale

The young wolf pack proudly present their 10th annual production and take on a Disney legend from another angle as the Blue Fairy leads toymaker Geppetto on a musical journey.

Details: Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk FK1 5RS, Tuesday, January 31 and Wednesday, February 1, 7pm, (01324) 506850, bookings@falkirkcommunitytrust.org.

2 MUSIC

Falkirk Blues Club presents: Baby Isaac and Gus Munro

The local roots music champs return to their base at Baristas for the first live music session of 2017 with a swinging set from Baby Isaac and a solo turn from Gus Munro.

Details: Baristas Coffee House, Grahams Road, Falkirk, FK1 1HS, Thursday, January 26, 8pm, visit www.falkirkbluesclub.com.

3 FILM

The Hippodrome presents: Railways On Film

Not a tie in with the release of the new Trainspotting film, this is a celebration of the history of the UK railway network through rare archive films.

Details: Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness, EH51 0AA, Saturday, January 28, 2.30pm, (01324) 506850, arts@falkirkcommunitytrust.org.

4 MUSIC

Stirling Tolbooth presents: Popa Chubby

The larger than life New York guitarist shows a disbelieving world metal and blues can live together in perfect harmony on one frazzled fretboard.

Details: Tolbooth, Jail Wynd, Stirling, FK8 1DE, Friday, January 27, 8pm, 01786 2740000.

5 MUSIC

Celtic Connections: Billy Bragg and Joe Henry

People’s poet and top bloke’s bloke Billy Bragg, pictured right, teams up with American singer songwriter Joe Henry to play some songs from their Shine A Light collaboration which featured a long line of classic railroad tracks.

Details: The Old Fruitmarket, Candleriggs, Glasgow G1 1NQ, Thursday, January 26, 9.30pm, 0141 353 8000.

6 COMEDY

The Friday Show at The Stand

Quality stand up in the capital city’s very own good natured hive of scum and villainy – and that’s just the comedians – which is living proof you should descend at least one level to enter all the best comedy venues.

Details: The Stand, 5 York Place, Edinburgh EH1 3EB, Friday, January 27, 7.30pm 0131 558 7272.

7 MUSIC

El Hombre Trajeado at The Electric Circus

Glasgow’s very own mutant-disco kings El Hombre Trajeado return after a decade’s absence with their new album Fast Diagonal and dip their toes in the warm waters of live performance once again.

Details: Electric Circus, Market Street, Edinburgh EH1 1DE, Friday, January 27, 7pm, 0131 226 4224.

8 DANCE

Strictly Come Dancing – The Live Tour

Just incase you missed your BBC ballroom heroes on the telly – and all the repeats, off-shoots, spin-off programmes and chat show appearances – the Live Tour gives you a chance to have them quickstep back into your sad, sad lives.

Details: SECC Hydro, Exhibition Way, Glasgow G3 8YW, Friday, January 27, 7.30pm, 0141 248 3000.

9 MUSIC/DRAMA

Celtic Connections: Karine Polwart’s Wind Resistance

The Scottish singer songwriter was so inspired by the migration of pink-footed geese she wrote this theatrical mix of songs and spoken-word storytelling.

Details: Tron Theatre, Trongate, Glasgow G1 5HD, Saturday, January 28, 2pm, 0141 552 4267.

10 DANCE

Burlesque Chair Dance Class with Violet Moon

Learn some fun routines and get fit at the same time with the only fully qualified burlesque chair dance instructor in the area.

Details: Bowhouse Community Centre, Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth FK3, Tuesday, January 31, 7pm, (01324) 483896.