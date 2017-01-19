What’s On Top 10

Our top 10 events for the week ahead.

Classic Music Live Falkirk presents: Tommy Smith and Brian Kellock

Top jazz musicians Brian Kellock and Tommy Smith

Top Scottish jazzmen Tommy Smith and Brian Kellock will bebop until they drop at Falkirk Town Hall. Both musicians have become unofficial jazz ambassadors for Scotland, working regularly on both sides of the Atlantic.

Details: Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk FK1 5RS, Friday, January 20, 7.30pm, (01324) 506850, bookings@falkirkcommunitytrust.org.

2 FILM

The Hippodrome presents: You’ve Been Trumped Too

Unless you’re even less aware of things going on around the world than the next US President, you’ll probably realise the identity of the scary hairy billionaire in this hard-hitting sequel to the award-winning 2011 documentary You’ve Been Trumped – a true life version of Bill Forsyth’s Local Hero that sees a Scottish widow and her family clash with the Trumpster.

Details: Hippodrome, 10 Hope Street, Bo’ness EH51 0AA, Sunday, January 22, 2.30pm and Monday, January 23, 11am, (01324) 506850, arts@falkirkcommunitytrust.org.

3 MUSIC

Simpy Dylan

John O’Connell celebrates the back catalogue of Robert Zimmerman from Duluth, Minnesota. Feel free to boo when he goes electric.

Details: Oran Mor, Byres Road, Glasgow G12 8QX, Thursday, January 19, 7pm, 0141 357 6200.

4 DANCE

Line Dancing at Broompark Community Hall

If your up for a hoedown you can hook your thumbs in your jeans and two-step down to Denny for this fun afternoon of dance.

Details: Broompark, Community Hall, Duke Street, Denny FK6 6NP, Friday, January 20, 1pm, (01324) 825180.

5 MUSIC

Black Sabbath: The End

Ozzy, pictured right, Tony and Geezer do one more deal with the devil to rock their fans’ world for a farewell tour. Expect Paranoid, War Pigs, Iron Man and a metric ton of proto-metal classics played at concrete crushing volume.

Details: SECC Hydro, Exhibition Way, Glasgow G3 8YW, Tuesday January 24, 7.30pm, 0141 248 3000.

6 MUSIC

Edinburgh Blues Club presents: Toronzo Cannon

Windy City bus driver by day and guitar slinging heir apparent to Buddy Guy by night, Toronzo does things the Chicago Way.

Details: Voodoo Rooms, 19a West Register Street, Edinburgh EH2 2AA, Thursday, January 19, 7.45pm. www.edinburgh-blues.co.uk.

7 DANCE

Tim Noble presents: Pure Star Dance Workshop

This intensive workshop is designed to give lift youngsters’ performances to a higher level with help from world class choreographers.

Details: Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk FK1 5RS, Sunday, January 22, (10am), 01324 506850, bookings@falkirkcommunitytrust.org.

8 MUSIC

BMX Bandits

Scottish indie rock pioneers BMX Bandits have had more members than the European Union through the years, but songwriter Duglas T Stewart is stil going strong, so look out your Kevlar vest and pop into Paisley to check them out.

Details: The Bungalow Bar, Shuttle Street, Paisley PA1 1YD, Monday, January 23, 7pm, 0141 889 9976.

9 MUSIC

Celtic Connections presents: Joanne Shaw Taylor

The Brummie blues guitar player injects much needed electricity into Glasgow’s annual roots fest.

Details: O2 ABC, Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow G2 3JA, Friday, January 20, 7.30pm, 0141 332 2232.

10 MUSIC

Celtic Connections presents: Laura Marling and the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra

Glasgow’s annual roots extravaganza kicks off in fine style with the Brit Award-winning vocalist backed by an entire orchestra.

Details: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow G2 3JA, Thursday, January 19, 7.30pm, 0141 353 8000.