What’s On Top 10

Here’s our Top 10 of What’s On over the week.

Fire and Light

The big burn-up is back for another night of pyrotechnic action. New and improved from last time, visitors can experience fire dancers and a fire breather, glow workshops for the youngsters and a huge fire breathing bird which will ignite people’s wishes for the year ahead.

Details: Helix, Westfield, Falkirk FK2 9EE, Sunday, January 1, 5pm to 7.30pm, (01324) 506850, www.thehelix.co.uk/fireandlight.

2 EVENT

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay

Party people from all over the world gather to ring in the New Year against the stunning backdrop of Edinburgh Castle at one of the world’s biggest outdoor gatherings. Featuring four Street Party Stages, there’s something for everyone brave enough to venture out to the capital on a cold, crowded night. And Paisley boy Paolo Nutini will headline the Concert in the Garden to make sure 2016 ends with a touch of class.

Details: Edinburgh City Centre, Saturday, December 31, 9pm, www.edinburghshogmanay.com.

3 EVENT

Stirling’s Hogmanay

The city of Stirling will host a family friendly light and sound parade that will illuminate and animate its historic buildings. The Midnight Moment will mark the start of 2017 with a spectacular fireworks display from the city skyline.

Details: Stirling City Centre, Saturday, December 31, 6.30pm, www.stirlingwinterfestival.com.

4 EVENT

Aberdeen’s Hogmanay

Live music from local bands The Lorelei and Funk Connection will be played from a stage placed between Triple Kirks and Cowdray Hall with His Majesty’s Theatre as the backdrop. Fireworks will welcome in the New Year.

Details: Schoolhill, Aberdeen, Saturday, December 31, 9.30pm, www.aberdeencity.gov.uk/hogmanay.

5 CLUB

New Year’s Eve Masquerade featuring DJ Mallorca Lee

Stirling’s Dusk Nightclub welcomes top spinner and producer Mallorca Lee, pictured right, who has sold over four million records around the world.

Details: Dusk Nightclub, Dalgleish Court, Baker Street, Stirling FK8 1BJ, Saturday, December 31, 10pm, 01786 464904.

6 DANCE

New Year Ceilidh at Cumbernauld New Town Hall

A traditional Scottish ceilidh playing all evening giving people the see in the New Year while enjoying some traditional Scottish social dancing.

Details: Cumbernauld New Town Hall, Bron Way, Cumbernauld G67 6BQ, Saturday, December 31, 8pm, 01236 455500.

7 KARAOKE

Mariner Hogmanay Sing Along

Go along to the friendly Camelon public house and sing in the New Year with Liz and the gang.

Details: Mariner Bar, Glasgow Road, Camelon FK1 4HJ, Saturday, December 31, 9pm, (01324) 611106.

8 CLUB

Hogmanay at Dreadnought Rock

No live bands, but the rock jocks will ensure some heavy metal pounds at the Hell’s Bells of the New Year

Details: Dreadnought Rock, King Street, Bathgate EH48 1AX, Saturday, December 31, 9pm, 07723827977.

9 CLUB

GBX Hogmanay Dance Anthems at City Nightclub

Some of us just watch Chewin’ the Fat and Jools Holland, but there are those who like to shake a tailfeather or two on Hogmanay. If you head along to City you can gyrate to the sounds of George Bowie, Darren Styles and a whole host of disc manipulators.

Details: City Nightclub, Princes Street, Falkirk, FK1 1LU, Saturday, December 31, 10pm, (01324) 673220.

10 CLUB

New Year’s Eve Party at Warehouse

Get a groove on to the sounds of DL Louis and Scott Rae as Scotland welcomes 2017.

Details: Warehouse, Burnhead Lane, Falkirk FK2 7PE, Saturday, December 31, 10pm, (01324) 621764.