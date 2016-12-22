What’s On Top 10

Our Top 10 events for the week ahead.

It’s A Wonderful Life Jimmy Stewart, the Tom Hanks of his era, stars in this all-time Christmas classic about learning to value what you have over what you want. You’ll never hear a bell ring the same way again.

Details: Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness EH51 0AR, Friday, December 23, 7.30pm, and Saturday, December 24, 2.30pm, (01324) 506850, arts@falkirkcommunitytrust.org

2 EVENT

Festive Run, Throw and Jump

Youngsters aged four to 14 can put that pre-Christmas excitement energy to good use and take part in these festive-themed athletic activities and games.

Details: Grangemouth Stadium, Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth FK3 0EE, Friday, December 23, 10am, (01324) 504590, grangemouthstadium@falkirkcommunitytrust.org

3 FILM

The Snowman and The Snowman and the Snowdog While the animation may look a bit rough these days – The Snowman first hit our screens in 1982 – these short Christmas films can still stir up emotions that will melt the coldest heart. It helps to have that title song too.

Details: Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness EH51 0AR, Saturday, December 24, 11am, (01324) 506850, arts@falkirkcommunitytrust.org

4 MUSIC

Lisa Cassidy Live at the Mariner

A chance to enjoy some live music from Lisa in the warm and friendly surroundings of Camelon’s one and only Mariner Bar.

Details: Mariner Bar, Glasgow Road, Camelon FK1 4HJ, Saturday, December 24, 9pm, (01324) 611106.

5 KARAOKE

Kim’s Christmas Eve Karaoke

Top karaoke action, pictured right, gives you a chance to get your voice heard in the small but perfectly formed venue of the legendary Brightons Inn.

Details: Brightons Inn, Waggon Road, Brightons FK2 0JS, Saturday, December 24, 8pm, (01324) 711315.

6 WORKSHOP

Christmas Crafternoon

Adult craft activities with a festive theme – a chance to make some last-minute Christmas decorations and eat mince pies.

Details: Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge FK4 1AD, Thursday, December 22, (01324) 621346, bonnybridgelibrary@falkirkcommunitytrust.org

7 MUSIC

Petty Thieves Live at the Brightons Inn

Great songs from the Petty Thieves which are sure to steal your heart in one of Central Scotland’s most intimate live music venues.

Details: Brightons Inn, Waggon Road, Brightons FK2 0JS, Friday, December 23, 9pm, (01324) 711315.

8 EVENT

Callendar House Christmas Adventure

Bring the whole family along to Falkirk’s historic house to meet the festive elf and enjoy a magical Christmas journey around the premises.

Details: Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk FK1 1YR, every half hour from 10am (Thursday, Friday), (01324) 506850, bookings@falkirkcommunitytrust.org.

9 KARAOKE

Sing Along at the Scotia

The Manor Street bar dares to hand the mic to all-comers be they in tune or otherwise.

Details: Scotia Bar, Manor Street, Falkirk FK1 1NH, Thursday, December 22 to Saturday, December 24 and Monday December 26, 8pm, (01324) 621346.

10 MUSIC

David Baird Live at the Brightons Inn

David has it large in the wee hall of the Brightons Inn for some post Christmas crooning of the highest order.

Details: Brightons Inn, Waggon Road, Brightons FK2 0JS, Monday, December 26, 9pm (01324) 711315.