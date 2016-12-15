What’s On top 10

Ten of the best events in the Falkirk district over the next week.

A Bairns Christmas Concert

This year’s show, the 34th, features Falkirk Caledonia Choir, Falkirk Festival Chorus and Falkirk Tryst Orchestra joining together under the direction of Robert Tait to perform carols old and new.

Details: Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk FK1 5RS, Sunday, December 18, 2.30pm and 7pm. (01324) 506850.

2 WORKSHOP

Christmas Crafts with the RSPB

Make some natural indoor and outdoor Christmas decorations with the RSPB in the Helix visitor centre at this free drop-in activity session.

Details: The Helix, Westfield, Falkirk FK2 9EE, Saturday, December 17, 11am.

3 MUSIC/FILM

Singalonga Grease

From the same insane gang who brought us Singalonga Rocky Horror and Singalonga Frozen, Singalonga Grease is a screening of the cult 1977 film with lyrics on screen. Come on missus, when will you get another chance to duet with John Travolta?

Details: Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk FK1 5RS, Friday, December 16, 7pm, (01324) 506850, bookings@falkirkcommunitytrust.org.

4 EVENT

Callendar House Christmas Adventure

Bring the whole family along to Falkirk’s historic house to meet the festive elf and enjoy a magical Christmas journey around the premises.

Details: Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk FK1 1YR, every half hour from 10am (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday), (01324) 506850, bookings@falkirkcommunitytrust .org.

5 MUSIC

Barbara Bryceland and Friends Family Christmas Show

The former X Factor and The Voice contestant has assembled some of her showbiz pals, including Johnny Lee Memphis, pictured right, and Chris Judge, for a fantastic evening of music, song and laughter.

Details: Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk FK1 5RS, Thursday, December 15, 7.30pm, (01324) 506850, bookings@falkirkcommunitytrust.org.

6 FILM

Elf

This wacky Will Ferrell comedy has grown to become a true Christmas classic since it first hit the big screen back in 2003.

Details: Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness EH51 0AA, Saturday, December 17, 11am and 2.30pm, (01324) 506850, arts@falkirkcommunitytrust.org.

7 WORKSHOP

Christmas Crafts Session

Get into the festive swing of things at your local library as experts show you how to create some cracking Christmas crafts.

Details: Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth FK3 8AG, Stenhousemuir Library, Hallam Road, Stenhousemuir FK5 3BF, Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness EH51 0AH, Saturday, December 17, 11am.

8 MUSIC

draGart

A drag show like no other, draGart features a collection of gorgeous ‘women’ and supporting company of dancers combining Hollywood and Broadway.

Details: Falkirk Town, West Bridge Street, Falkirk FK1 5RS, Saturday, December 17, 8pm, (01324) 506850, bookings@falkirkcommunitytrust.org.

9 DANCE

An Evening of Social Dancing

Head along to the Bowhouse Community Centre to experience the fun of good old fashioned social dancing.

Details: Bowhouse Community Centre, Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth FK3 0EU, Saturday, December 17, 8pm.

10 WORKSHOP

Elf School at Muiravonside Country Park

This fun workshop will take you on a magical journey filled with the real spirit of Christmas.

Details: Muiravonside Country Park, The Loan, Whitecross EH49 6LW, Saturday, December 17 and Sunday, December 18, 1.30pm (01324) 506850, bookings@falkirkcommunitytrust.org.