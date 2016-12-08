The What’s On Top 10 for the week ahead.

Elf School at Muiravonside Country Park

Children can set course for Muiravonside’s visitor hub and become a trainee Elf for a day. The fun workshop will take you on a magical journey filled with the real spirit of Christmas. There are also sweet treats and hot chocolate aplenty.

Details: Muiravonside Country Park, The Loan, Whitecross EH49 6LW, Saturday, December 10 and Sunday, December 11, 1.30pm to 3.30pm, (01324) 506850, bookings@falkirkcommunitytrust.org, www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org.

2 MUSIC

Linlithgow Arts Guild presents: Eugene Onegin

Falkirk Personality of the Year in 2015 Cheryl Forbes stars as Larina in Opera Bohemia’s performance of Eugene Onegin. The Falkirk-born opera singer has appeared in major venues including the Barbican, St. Paul’s Cathedral and the Royal Albert Hall.

Details: Linlithgow Academy, Braehead Rd, Linlithgow EH49 6EH, Saturday, December 10, 7.30pm, www.linlithgowartsguild.co.uk.

3 PANTO

Falkirk Youth Theatre in Sleeping Beauty

The talented young thespians of Falkirk Youth Theatre take to the stage for their annual pantomime. This time they take on the tale of the snoozing female royal.

Details: Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk, FK1 5RS, Thursday, December 8 to Saturday, December 10, 7.30pm, (01324) 506850.

4 FESTIVAL

Christmas Tree Festival

Polmont Old Parish Church is hosting a Christmas Tree Festival, starting today (Thursday), with 32 decorated trees for the exhibition run by the church’s fundraising committee.

Details: Polmont Old Parish Church, December 8-10, entry £5.

5 MUSIC

Stirling Folk Club presents: Gaberlunzie

Popular duo Robin Watson and Gordon Menzies will entertain with song and banter.

Details: Stirling Rugby Club, Causewayhead Road, Stirling, FK9 5AP, Monday, December 12, 8pm, www.stirlingfolkclub.co.uk.

6 EVENT

Callendar House Christmas Adventure

Bring the whole family along to Falkirk’s historic house to meet the festive elf and enjoy a magical Christmas journey around the premises.

Details: Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk FK1 1YR, every half hour from 10am (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday), (01324) 506850, bookings@falkirkcommunitytrust.org.

7 FILM

Matthew Bourne’s Sleeping Beauty

Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece as you’ve never seen it before – there are fairies and vampires, love and romance in this ballet production which has won the hearts of thousands and smashed box office records across the UK and the USA.

Details: Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness EH51 0AA, Saturday, December 10 at 7pm and Sunday December 11 at 2.30pm, (01324) 506850, arts@falkirkcommunitytrust.org.

8 WORKSHOP

Festive Willow Weaving – Willow Wreath

Join professional basket weaver Anna Liebmann at the Helix Visitor Centre as she shows people how to make beautiful wreaths and Christmas decorations from local hand-harvested willow.

Details: The Helix, Westfield, Falkirk, FK2 9EE, Sunday, December 11, 11am, (01324) 590900, parks@falkirkcommunitytrust.org.

9 MUSIC

La Banca Live

Top notch nosh followed by live music from Alex Muir on Friday and Sammii Lee on Saturday.

Details: La Banca, Vicar Street, Falkirk FK1 1LL, Friday, December 9, 9.30pm and Saturday, December 10, 9.30pm, (01324) 612033.

10 MUSIC

Mariner Bar Christmas Disco

Come along and join the festive fun at the mighty Mariner with sublime beats served up by DJ Fitz.

Details: Mariner Bar, Glasgow Road, Camelon FK1 1HS, Saturday, December 10, 7pm, (01324) 611106.