What’s On Top 10

The Herald’s Top 10 events happening in the district over the next week.

Falkirk Youth Theatre in Sleeping Beauty

It’s that time of year again ... oh yes it is! Falkirk’s talented youth theatre take to the stage in their annual panto. This time it’s the well-loved tale of the princess who was put under a spell to sleep for 100 years.

Details: Falkirk Town Hall, Friday, December 2 until Saturday, December 10 at 7.30pm and matinees on the Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4 at 2.30pm. Tickets priced £12 (9.50), discounts available for groups, 01324 506850.

2 MUSIC

Falkirk Folk Club presents: Ewan McLennan

The folk club is thrilled to play host to award winning Scottish folk musician Ewan McLennan, a veteran of the renowned Transatlantic Sessions, who will be playing material from his albums and also having a blast on some new numbers.

Details: Tolbooth Tavern, Tolbooth Street, Falkirk FK1 1NL, Thursday, December 1, 8pm, 07766205397, www.falkirkfolkclub.com.

3 EVENT

Stenhousemuir Christmas Lights Switch On

The streets of Stenhousemuir will be seen in a distinctly festive light from around 4pm, with Santa and his reindeer in town from 2pm and entertainment from local community groups.

Details: Stenhousemuir Precinct, Stenhousemuir FK5 4JT, Saturday, December 3, 2pm to 4pm, www.falkirkdelivers.com.

4 FILM

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (12A)

JK Rowling addicts hurting for their next Harry Potter fix will have to make do with this tale set in 1920s New York which features a Stan Laurel-esque performance from Eddie Remayne.

Details: Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness EH51 0AA, showings on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Wednesday (check what’s on for times), (01324) 5068500, arts@falkirkcommunitytrust.org.

5 EVENT

Chase the Turkey at the Helix

The turkeys have escaped so run, jog or walk after them around The Helix Park. Yes, you will be in hot pursuit of a turkey, pictured right, or possibly someone setting the pace dressed as a turkey.

Details: The Helix, Westfield, Falkirk FK2 9EE, Sunday, December 4, 11am, (01324) 590900, parks@falkirkcommunitytrust.org.

6 EVENT

Decorate Our Christmas Tree

Youngsters can head to Bo’ness Library to help staff decorate their Christmas Tree and achieve festive enlightenment along the way.

Details: Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness EH51 0AH, Monday, December 5, (01506) 778520, boness.library@falkirkcommunitytrust.org.

7 EVENT

Callendar House Christmas Advenutre

Bring the whole family along to Falkirk’s historic house to meet the festive elf and enjoy a magical Christmas journey around the premises.

Details: Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk FK1 1YR, Every half hour from 10am (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday), (01324) 506850 or bookings@falkirkcommunitytrust.org.

8 MUSIC

Live Music at La Banca

Enjoy some great grub and then listen to the sublime sounds of Carla and Craig Swan this weekend.

Details: La Banca, Vicar Street, Falkirk FK1 1LL, Friday, December 2, 9pm (Carla) and Saturday, December 3, 9pm (Craig Swan), (01324) 612033

9 EXHIBITION

Falkirk Camera Club Winter Exhibition

Members of Falkirk Camera Club show off their work in a range of subjects including sport and wildlife. Come along and see what develops.

Details: Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk FK1 5RS, daily from 10am, (01324) 506850.

10 WORKSHOP

Birds and Bees Lantern Making Workshop

Youngsters and parents can come along to the library to make a beautiful willow lantern that will be displayed at Falkirk Community Trust’s Fire and Light event on New Year’s Day.

Details: Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk FH1 5AU, Saturday, Devember 3, 10am, (01324) 506850, falkirklibrary@falkirkcommunitytrust.org.