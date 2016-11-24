What’s On Top 10

The top 10 events happening in the Forth Valley area over the next week.

Grangemouth Christmas Lights Switch On

Filled with excitement from a visit from Santa’s Aviemore reindeer from 10am to noon, youngsters and their parents will be able to gather as darkness descends upon Grangemouth Town Centre and enjoy the entertainment and spectacle of this year’s big switch on.

Details: La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth FK3 8AZ, Saturday, November 26, 4pm, (01324) 611293, www.falkirkdelivers.com.

2 MUSIC

Falkirk Folk Club’s Annual Songwriting Competition

The 12th Falkirk Folk Club Annual Songwriting Competition returns to the St Francis Xavier Hall and welcomes a host of talented writers, young and old, to compete for the coveted trophy.

Details: St Francis Xavier Church Hall, Hope Street, Falkirk, FK1 5AT, Saturday, November 26, 7pm, www.falkirkfolkclub.co.uk

3 EVENT

Glebe Street’s Festive Late Night Shopping Fun

Scarlet Ribbons gift shop and other businesses in Glebe Street will give evening shoppers a wonderfully warm welcome with their annual late night festivities, which this year include a DJ, junior choir and a raffle with fantastic prizes all in aid of Strathcarron Hospice.

Details: Glebe Street, Falkirk, FK1 1HX, Thursday, November 24, 5pm, (01324) 612680, lisa@scarletribbons.co.uk.

4 MUSIC

Falkirk Blues Club presents Jed Potts and the Hillman Hunters

The monthly brew of piping hot blues is once again served up at the Coffee House with sets from Jed and his band and a solo turn from George Lindsey.

Details: Baristas Coffee House, Grahams Road, Falkirk FK1 1HS, Thursday, November 24, 8pm, www.falkirkbluesclub.com.

5 COMEDY

Standing Up For St Andrews and Open Secret

This free entry charity fund raising night features an all star squad of stand up comics, including former Falkirk Herald chief reporter Alan Muir, pictured right, cracking wise for a good cause.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/FKComedyNights

Details: Sportsters, Princes Street, Falkirk FK1 1LU, Wednesday, November 30, 7pm, www.facebook.com/FKComedyNights

6 PANTO

Weans in the Wood at Macrobert Arts Centre

Another panto extravaganza from the pen of Johnny McKnight sees much loved Stirling regulars out in force, to entertain you. The festive fun opens tomorrow (Friday) and runs until Saturday, December 31.

Details: Tickets, priced from £9 to £19.50, call 01786 466 666 or visit www.macrobertartscentre.org.

7 PANTO

Larbert Opera’s Peter Pan

Larbert Amateur Operatic Society brings a bit of Christmas magic to the Dobbie Hall, with the famous story of Peter Pan, which runs until Saturday. It has all the elements of slapstick, song and sparkle that audiences have come to expect and love.

Details: Tickets £9 (£7) from www.ticketsource.co.uk/larbertamateuroperaticsociety

8 PANTO

Cinderella

Camelon Community Centre will be hosting it’s annual panto and this year it’s the rags to riches tale of Cinders.

Details: On Tuesday, November 29 at 6.30pm in Camelon Community Centre, Abercombie Street, Tickets £3 (£2) from the centre.

9 EVENT

Linlithgow Victorian Advent Fayre

Festive fun for all the family throughout the day.

Details: Linlithgow Cross and High Street EH49 7EY, Saturday, November 26, 10am to 6pm, www.linlithgow.info.

10 MUSIC

Strange Behaviours Festival

Taking place in the City of Stirling’s marvellous multi-level lair of music The Tolbooth, this year’s two-day festival includes Denny band The Nickajack Men and a whole host of musical collectives.

Details: Tolbooth, Jail Wynd, Stirling FK8 1DE, Friday, November 26 and Saturday, November 27, 7pm, 01786 27400, www.culturestirling.org/tolbooth.