What’s On & Listings Guide

Here’s our top six events and complete guide to what’s happening locally over the next seven days.

TOP SIX

1 Falkirk-born pianist Euan Stevenson will be performing with his band New Focus at the Tolbooth in Jail Wynd, Stirling on Friday. The jazz will start flowing freely from his fingertips from 8pm. Call 01786 274000 or visit www.culturestirling.org/events/new-focus-quartet.

2 Author Alan Bissett, pictured above, sees his very Scottish superhero Adam Spark make an appearance at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, on Friday thanks to the talented thesps of Falkirk Youth Theatre. Curtain goes up on this play of Alan’s popular novel at 7.30pm.

3 The good work of the Falkirk Traditional Music Project will be ringing out around the historic halls of Callander House free of charge on Sunday afternoon. A mix of Scottish and Irish melodies, American Bluegrass and more will greet lucky audience members from 1pm.

4 Award winning Irish country crooner Jimmy Buckley is on a Scottish tour and Falkirk Town Hall bound on Sunday to give fans of Hank Williams and Charlie Pride a treat with his tribute medleys to the great men. Things start to twang along from 7.30pm.

5 Falkirk’s City nightclub welcomes Darren Styles, pictured above, to town on Friday to get feet on the floor at the ever popular Princes Street venue. The ace disc manipulator will be joined by other masters of the craft, including George Bowie and Sparkos. The beats begin at 11pm.

6 No Need for Idols could stake a claim to be Behind the Wall’s house band and the five piece group are back at Melville Street’s musical mecca tomorrow (Friday) night for another scintillating live set. The band crank things up from 9pm.

LISTINGS GUIDE

Thursday, May 25

Dance

Baby Bees: Music and Dance for Little Ones at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (9.45am and 10.15am)

Film

Their Finest showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Friday, May 26

Theatre

Falkirk Youth Theatre presents: The Incredible Adam Spark by Alan Bissett at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Film

Whisky Galore showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Karaoke

Sing along at the Stables, Corrie Avenue, Stenhousemuir (9pm)

Sing along at the Scotia Bar, Manor Street, Falkirk (9pm)

Music

No Need for Idols plays Behind the Wall, Melville Street, Falkirk (9pm)

Elidh Park plays the Brightons Inn, Waggon Road, Brightons (9pm)

Saturday, May 27

Film

Zootopia showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

Whisky Galore showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Music

James Boyle sings live at the Stables, Corrie Avenue, Stenhousemuir (9pm)

Peter Dyer plays the Brightons Inn, Waggon Road, Brightons (9pm)

Dance

Social dancing at Bowhouse Community Centre,, Grangemouth (8pm)

Karaoke

Sing along at the Mariner Bar, Glasgow Road, Camelon (9pm)

Sing along at the Scotia Bar, Manor Street, Falkirk (9pm)

Sunday, May 28

Music

Falkirk Traditional Music Project Concert takes place at Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk (1pm)

Jimmy Buckley plays Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Film

Whisky Galore showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pma and 7.30pm)

Quiz

Brain teasers at the Scotia Bar, Manor Street, Falkirk (7pm)

Karaoke

Sing along at the Scotia bar, Manor Street, Falkirk (9pm)

Monday, May 29

Music

Steve Turner plays for Stirling Folk Club at Stirling Rugby Club, Causewayhead Road, Stirling (8pm)

Film

Whisky Galore showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Games

Dominoes at the Brightons Inn, Waggon Road, Brightons (2pm)

Tuesday, May 30

Quiz

Stables Stumpers at The Stables, Corrie Avenue, Stenhousemuir (9pm)

Dance

Burlesque chair dance class with Violet Moon in Bowhouse Community Centre, Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth (7pm)

Games

Dominoes at the Scotia Bar, Manor Street, Falkirk (2pm)

Wednesday, May 31

Film

Whisky Galore showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Dance

Burlesque chair dance class with Violet Moon at North Broomage, Social Club, Graham Avenue, Larbert (7pm)

Thursday, June 1

Music

Barbara Bryceland and Friends Summer Show at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Friday, June 2

Music

The Opera Boys will be putting on a show at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Films

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Saturday, June 3

Music

Prairie Star Country and Western Club present The Barhoppers at Weir Social Club, Church Street, Alloa (7pm)

Films

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope

Street, Bo’ness (11am, 2.30pm and 7.30pm

Sunday, June 4

Films

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 wil be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

Lady Macbeth will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Monday, June 5

Music

Stirling Folk Club Open Session at

Stirling Rugby Club, Causewayhead Road, (8pm)