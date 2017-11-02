What’s On & Listings

A guide to what’s on the social and arts scene over the weekend and beyond.
Here’s our Top Six
1. We all miss the early days of Gary, Robbie, eh ... and the other members of Take That, so here’s a chance to relight that fire with Could This Be Take That at the Dobbie Hall in Larbert from 7.30pm on Friday.
2. Falkirk’s rockers who have combined a good sense of rhythm with a good sense of social responsibility, The Media Whores, will be playing a fundraising gig for Strathcarron Hospice at Pennies Bar, Grangemouth Road, Falkirk on Friday from 7pm.
3. Local drum guru David Dowell, the Yoda of beatkeeping, has once again assembled some top drummers to show off their skills and meet the fans at the Dobbie Hall, Main Street, Larbert from noon to 5.30pm.
4. Hairy Maclary fans will be flocking to Falkirk Town Hall from 1.30pm on Saturday. The whole gang wee ones know and love from the Lynley Dodds books will be there on stage, including Hercules Morse, Bottomley Potts, Schnitzel von Krumm and Scarface Claw.
5. The dark sky above Callendar Park will be temporarily illuminated from 7.30pm on Sunday when the blue touch paper is lit on the annual fireworks display. There will also be entertainment aplenty from 6.30pm to 8.15pm.
6. Falkirk Bohemians present All Shook Up at Falkirk Town Hall on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 7.30pm – with an extra showing on Saturday at 2.30pm. If you love Elvis songs and Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night then you’ll deeply diggith this.
LISTINGS
Thursday, November 2
Music
Could It Be Take That will be performing in aid of the Robert Murphy Charity Foundation at the Dobbie Hall, Main Street, Larbert (7.30)
All Shook Up will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Friday, November 3
Music
All Shook Up will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Bruce Davies at Wallacestone Methodist Church, Shieldhill Road, Reddingmuirhead (7.30pm)
The Media Whores playing at Pennies Bar, Grangemouth Road, Falkirk (7pm)
Saturday, November 4
Music
All Shook Up will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (2.30pm and 7.30pm)
Event
A Halloween party with Catherine Grant at The Mariner Bar, Glasgow Road, Camelon (9pm)
Sunday, November 5
Event
Top drummers perform at Meinl Day in the Dobbie Hall, Main Street, Larbert (Noon to 5.30pm)
Children
Hairy Maclary and Friends will perform at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (1.30pm)
Display
Falkirk Fireworks Display will take place in Callendar Park, Falkirk (6.30pm)
Monday, November 6
Music
Stirling Folk Club will be holding an open session at Stirling Rugby Club, Causewayheard Road, Stirling (8pm)
Talk
Made in Carron: From Telephone Kiosks to Sugar Pans by Brian Watters will be discussed at Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk (12.30pm)
Tuesday, November 7
Talk
Made in Carron: From Telephone Kiosks to Sugar Pans by Brian Watters will be discussed at Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk (10.15am and 1pm)
Thursday, November 9
Music
Jacqui Dankworth & Charlie Wood: Just You, Just Me at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Friday, November 10
Music
Fairweather and the Elements, The Patryns and Joseph Hewer will be performing at North Star, Vicar Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Classic Music Live Falkirk presents violinist Tasmin Little at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Sunday, November 12
Film
Earth: One Amazing Day, documentary tracking the sun in a single day at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)
Theatre
Jane Eyre: An Autobiography, performer Rebecca Vaughan embodies everywoman Jane – and several other characters at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Thursday, November 16
Music
Best of Broadway, songs from the Broadway shows at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Saturday, November 18
Comedy
Craig Hill – Someone’s Gonna Get Kilt! Scotland’s ‘kilted treasure’ will be peforming at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Friday, November 24
Dance
Forbidden Nights Sexy Circus, circus stars perform some amazing acrobatics at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Friday, December 1
Pantomime
Peter Pan, the talented cast of Falkirk Youth Theatre at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Saturday, December 2
Pantomime
Peter Pan, the cast of Falkirk Youth Theatre at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (2.30pm and 7.30pm)
Sunday, December 3
Pantomime
Peter Pan, the talented cast of Falkirk Youth Theatre at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (2.30pm)
Tuesday, December 5
Pantomime
Peter Pan, the talented cast of Falkirk Youth Theatre at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Wednesday, December 6
Pantomime
Peter Pan, BSL performance with the talented cast of Falkirk Youth Theatre at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Thursday, December 7
Pantomime
Peter Pan, the talented cast of Falkirk Youth Theatre at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Books
Pick of the Week – Most requested books at Falkirk Library:
1. Fifty Fifty by James Patterson
2. Night School by Lee Child
3. The Good Daughter by Karin Slaughter
4. The Late Show by Michael Connelly
5. Rather be the Devil by Ian Rankin
6. The Store by James Patterson
