What’s On & Listings

Check out what’s on over the next seven days locally and beyond.

Top Six

1. Falkirk Blues Club presents the saxophone-powered blues of the Deke McGee Band at the Wine Library, Princes Street tonight (Thursday) from 7.30pm. This Glasgow band blow away the myth that wailing blues solos should only flow through the fingers of an electric guitarist.

2. Falkirk Bohemians present All Shook Up at Falkirk Town Hall on Tuesday, October 31 and Wednesday, November 2 from 7.30pm. It’s a musical based on Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night with a Tupelo twist and fans of both the Bard and Elvis will no doubt dig the rock ‘n’ rolling plot.

3. Grangemouth’s greatest non-petrochemical export The Patryns will rocking the rafters at Behind The Wall on Saturday. This fast rising combo have already played to thousands of music lovers at various events and festivals – see and hear ‘em up close from 10pm.

4. Top Glasgow stand-up Susie McCabe helps Behind the Wall celebrate 25 years of its Eglesbrech ale and whisky bar from 8pm on Saturday. Funny – well duh – and self deprecating, Susie can have you in so many stitches you’ll think you had just run a 10k.

5. One of the hardest strumming – and hardest working – performers in Falkirk, Adam Stafford will be playing the Voodoo Rooms in Edinburgh from 7pm tonight (Thursday). The gig, which also features a set from The Eastern Swell is in aid of Edinburgh Carers Council.

6. A band who play at high volume and – if you’ve seen their shock rockumentary Some Kind of Monster from 2004 – have a high volume of emotional baggage, hit Glasgow SSEC tonight (Thursday). Don’t worry if you haven’t got tickets, just cock your ear to the west and you’ll hear ‘em.

LISTINGS

Thursday, October 26

Music

Falkirk Blues Club presents the Deke McGee Band at the Wine Library, Princes Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Film

Blade Runner 2049 at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Friday, October 27

Event

Broomstick making at Muiravonside Country Park, Whitecross (noon)

Film

Goodbye Christopher Robin will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Saturday, October 28

Film

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Goodbye Christopher Robin will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

Taste of Silents: Sunrise – A Song of Two Humans showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Sunday, October 29

Film

Special Event: The Spy in Black will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

Goodbye Christopher Robin will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Monday, October 30

Music

Stirling Folk Club presents Pauline Alexander and Sandy Stanage at Stirling Rugby Club, Causewayhead Road, Stirling (8pm)

Film

Goodbye Christopher Robin will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Tuesday, October 31

Musical

All Shook Up will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Wednesday, November 1

Musical

All Shook Up will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Film

Goodbye Christopher Robin will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Thursday, November 2

Music

Could It Be Take That will be performing in aid of the Robert Murphy Charity Foundation at the Dobbie Hall, Main Street, Larbert (7.30)

All Shook Up will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Friday, November 3

Music

All Shook Up will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Bruce Davies will be performing at Wallacestone Methodist Church, Shieldhill Road, Reddingmuirhead (7.30pm)

The Media Whores will be playing at Pennies Bar, Grangemouth Road, Falkirk (7pm)

Saturday, November 4

Music

All Shook Up will be performed

at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (2.30pm and

7.30pm)

Sunday, November 5

Event

Top drummers perform at Meinl Day in the Dobbie Hall, Main Street, Larbert (Noon to 5.30pm)

Children

Hairy Maclary and Friends will perform at Falkirk Town Hall,

West Bridge Street, Falkirk

(1.30pm)

Display

Falkirk Fireworks Display will take place in Callendar Park, Falkirk (6.30pm)

Monday, November 6

Music

Stirling Folk Club will be holding an open session at Stirling Rugby Club, Causewayheard Road, Stirling (8pm)

Talk

Made in Carron: From Telephone Kiosks to Sugar Pans by Brian Watters will be discussed at Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk (12.30pm)

Tuesday, November 7

Talk

Made in Carron: From Telephone Kiosks to Sugar Pans by Brian Watters will be discussed at Callendar House, Callendar

Park, Falkirk (10.15am and 1pm)

Books

Pick of the week

Most requested books at Falkirk Library were:

1. Fifty Fifty by James Patterson

2. The Late Show by Michael Connelly

3. The Good Daughter by Karin Slaughter

4. Night School by Lee Child

5. Rather be the Devil by Ian Rankin

6= The Store by James Patterson

6= Game Over by Quintin Jardine