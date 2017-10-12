What’s On & Listings

Check out our weekly guide to what’s happening over the next seven days.

Here’s our top six events:

1. Jazz superstar saxophonist YolanDa Brown will be getting down at Falkirk Town Hall on Monday, October 16, from 7.30pm. The ridiculously talented musician – a double MOBO award winner – and her band will be playing songs from recent her Love Politics War album.

2. The story of the rise of the late, great British comedy legend Norman Wisdom, pictured above, will be brought tripping, stumbling and bumbling to life by performer Jack Lane at Falkirk Town Hall on Wednesday, October 18 from 7.30pm. Tell Mr Grimsdale to bring sweets.

3. Dougie MacLean will be singing and strumming up a storm to stir up strong Scottish feelings at Falkirk Town Hall on Saturday from 7.30pm. Even if you’ve never tasted Irn Bru or digested a deep fried Mars Bar, hairs on your neck will still stand to attention when you hear him sing Caledonia.

4. World famous jazz musician and club owner Ronnie Scott would no doubt deeply dig the vibe being laid down at Falkirk Town Hall tomorrow (Friday) from 7.30pm. The full story of Ronnie’s renowned premises will be told through the medium of music and spoken word.

5. The apparently true – though nuttier than an abundantly packed Snickers bar – story of a German scientist’s attempts to introduce rocket powered mail delivery to the Western Isles in the 1920s comes singing and dancing to Falkirk Town Hall on Tuesday, October 17 at 6.30pm.

6. We all love country couples – from June and Johnny to Kenny and Dolly. Now, all the way from the blue ridge mountains of Motherwell, we have modern country music husband and wife Tim and Esther O’Connor, aka Ashton Lane, at Falkirk Trinity Church tomorrow (Friday) from 7.30pm.

LISTINGS

Thursday, October 12

Children

Don’t Dribble on the Dragon will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (2.30pm)

Film

The Jungle Bunch will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

It will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Friday, October 13

Music

Ashton Lane will perform at the Falkirk Trinity Church, Manse Place, Falkirk (7.30pm)

The Ronnie Scott’s All Stars will perform live at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Film

Wind River will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Saturday, October 14

Music

Dougie MacLean will be performing live at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Film

Sing will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am and

2.30pm)

Wind River will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Nature

The Apple Army Orchard Celebration takes place at Muiravonside Country Park, Whitecross (1pm)

Sunday, October 15

Music

YolanDa Brown: Love Politics War

Tour will be performing live at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Film

The Work will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

Wind River will be screen at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Monday, October 16

Music

Stirling Folk Club will be holding their AGM at Stirling Rugby Club, Causewayhead Road, Stirling (8pm)

Film

Hotel Salvation will be screen at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness

(11am)

Tuesday, October 17

Dance

Burlesque Chair Dance Class with

Violet Moon at Bowhouse Community Centre, Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth (7pm)

Theatre

Rocket Post will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (6.30pm)

Wednesday, October 18

Dance

Burlesque Fitness Class with Violet Moon at Blood, Sweat and Tears Gym, East Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.15pm)

Comedy

Wisdom of a Fool will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Film

Wind River will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Thursday, October 19

Music

An Evening of Dirty Dancing: The

Tribute Show will take place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Film

The Work will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Friday, October 20

Music

O Duo: Oliver Cox and Owen Gunnell will perform at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Film

Blade Runner 2049 will be screen at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Saturday, October 21

Music

The Simon and Garfunkel Story: 50th Anniversary Tour will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Film

Moana will be screened at ther Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness

(11am)

Taste of Silents: Safety Last! will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

Blade Runner 2049 will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Sunday, October 22

Workshop

Taiko Drumming Workshop takes place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (1pm)

Film

Blade Runner 2049 will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 7.30pm)

Monday, October 23

Film

Blade Runner 2049 will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Books

Pick of the Week

Most requested books at Falkirk Library were:

1.The Good Daughter by Karin Slaughter

2.Night School by Lee Child

3.The Late Show by Michael Connelly

4.Fifty Fifty by James Patterson

5.A Dark so Deadly by Stuart MacBride

6.Rather Be the Devil by Ian Rankin