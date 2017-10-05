What’s On & Listings

See what’s happening locally and beyond this weekend and next week.

Our Top Six

1. Fife’s finest female folk singer Barbara Dickson takes to the Falkirk Town Hall stage on Sunday at 7.30pm with musical collaborator Nick Holland on keyboards. Anyone shouting out for I Know Him So Well will get their lugs skelpt – but Babs might decide to do it at some point in the show.

2. The Funbox gang are back and this time they’re taking their particular brand of children’s entertainment under the ocean for an Underwater Adventure at Falkirk Town Hall on Saturday at 1pm and 3.30pm. Sing alongs and silly jokes abound.

3. Leaves are throwing themselves off trees with regular reckless abandon so it’s time for Falkirk Tryst Orchestra’s autumn concert at Falkirk Town Hall. Michael Graham leads the musicians through some top tunes from Strauss, Bernstein and more from 7.30pm on Friday.

4. Dundee’s finest musical export since Oor Wullie formed a jug band with Soapy Soutar and Wee Eck, indie rockers The View return to Falkirk to play The Warehouse on Friday from 7pm. The lads played a memorable pre-T-in-the-Park gig at the venue in 2007 when it was the Martell.

5. Falkirk Folk Club has come up trumps again to secure the musical services of Jefferson Hamer. The Murphy Beds guitar man is also an entertaining solo turn as punters will see and hear for themselves at the Tolbooth Tavern, Tolbooth Street, tonight (Thursday) from 8pm.

6. Footballing legend, author, recording artist and would-be hostage negotiator Paul Gascoigne is back in Glasgow, where at least half the city still appreciate him. The enigmatic Geordie is live and unleashed at the Pavilion Theatre tonight (Thursday) from 6pm.

LISTINGS

Thursday, October 5

Music

Falkirk Folk Club presents Jefferson Hamer at the Tolbooth Tavern, Tolbooth Street, Falkirk (8pm)

Dance

The Light Princess will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Film

Victoria and Abdul will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Friday, October 6

Music

Falkirk Tryst Orchestra’s Autumn Concert will take place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

The View will be performing live at the Warehouse, Burnbank Road, Falkirk (7pm)

Sol Christie will be singing at the Mariner Bar, Glasgow Road, Camelon (9pm)

Dance

Inov8 Dance Theatre presents Dancing Through the Decades at Grangemouth High School, Tinto Drive, Grangemouth (7.30pm)

Film

It will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Saturday, October 7

Music

Prairie Star Country and Western Club presents Mikki Peters and thje Wayne Stewart Duo at Weir Social Club, Church Street, Alloa (7pm)

Children

Funbox presents Underwater Adventure at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (1pm and 3.30pm)

Film

The Jungle Bunch will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am and 2.30pm)

It will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Sunday, October 8

Music

Barbara Dickson and Nick Holland will perform at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Film

The Jungle Bunch will be screen at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

Monday, October 9

Music

Stirling Folk Club present Maria Dunn and Shannon Johnson at Stirling Rugby Club, Causewayhead Road, Stirling (8pm)

Film

The Jungle Bunch will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Talk

The Battle of Falkirk with Geoff Bailey will be discussed at Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk (12.30pm)

Tuesday, October 10

Dance

Burlesque Chair Dance Class with Violet Moon at Bowhouse Community Centre, Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth (7pm)

Wednesday, October 11

Dance

Burlesque Fitness Class with Violet Moon at Blood, Sweat and Tears Gym, East Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.15pm)

Film

The Jungle Bunch will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

RSC Live: Coriolanus will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7pm)

Thursday, October 12

Children

Don’t Dribble on the Dragon will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (2.30pm)

Film

The Jungle Bunch will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

It will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Friday, October 13

Music

The Ronnie Scott’s All Stars will perform live at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Film

Wind River will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Saturday, October 14

Music

Dougie MacLean will be performing live at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Film

Sing will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am and 2.30pm)

Wind River will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Nature

The Apple Army Orchard Celebration takes place at Muiravonside Country Park, Whitecross (1pm)

Sunday, October 15

Music

YolanDa Brown: Love Politics War Tour will be performing live at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Books

Pick of the week

Most requested books at Falkirk Library were:

1.The Good Daughter by Karin Slaughter

2.The Late Show by Michael Connelly

3.Night School by Lee Child

4.A Dark So Deadly by Stuart MacBride

5.Fifty Fifty by James Patterson

6.Game Over by Quintin Jardine