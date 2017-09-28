What’s On & Listings

Our guide to what’s happening over the next seven days.

The Top Six

1. Falkirk’s conscientious crew of committed musicians the Mercury Prize-nominated Media Whores will be spreading their rock and roll rhetoric at the Allanbridge Social Club, Inverallan Road, Bridge of Allan from 7pm on Saturday.

2. Falkirk Blues Club proudly presents the Tommy Bentz Band straight from Trumptown – or the USA as it used to be known – at the Wine Library, Princes Street, Falkirk tonight (Thursday). Strat strings will bend and shake from 8pm onwards.

3. Folk actually old enough to remember seeing the real Francie and Josie might not be able to get out much any more, let alone head along to Falkirk Town Hall on Wednesday, October 4 at 7.30pm to see this tribute. Those auld China’s feeling fit enough to attend will love it though.

4. The Irish country music man Michael English will be crooning tunes at Falkirk Town Hall tonight (Thursday). You can see this award winning entertainer performing all his hits, including the song that propelled him to fame in Ireland back in 1999, Nearest to Perfect, from 7.30pm.

5. Sid James, Kenneth Williams and the rest of the Carry On Crew would be fair chuffed with this little comedy gem about a group of down on their luck cleaners who start their own phone sex line. The laughs come thick and fast at Falkirk Town Hall from 7.30pm on Friday.

6. Local historian Geoff Bailey, pictured above, will be waxing lyrical about the Battle of Falkirk at Callander House from 10.15am on Wednesday, October 4. The talk will focus on the events of January 17, 1746 when 16,000 troops massed on Falkirk Muir and faced off against each other.

LISTINGS

Thursday, September 28

Music

Falkirk Blues Club presents the Tommy Bentz Band at the Wine Library, Princes Street, Falkirk (8pm)

Michael English will sing at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Film

Cinema Rediscovered: The Sweet Smell of Success (1957) will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Friday, September 29

Music

Reckless will play live at the Brightons Inn, Waggon Road, Brightons (9pm)

Comedy

Dirty Dusting will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Film

Victoria and Abdul will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Karaoke

Tracy’s Karaoke Night will take place at the Scotia Bar, Manor Street, Falkirk (8pm)

Saturday, September 30

Music

The Media Whores/Bell Jar/Family of Noise/JB Barrington/Miss Scarlett Flame will be entertaining at Allanbridge Social Club, Inverallan Road, Bridge of Allan (7pm)

David Baird will play live at the Brightons Inn, Waggon Road, Brightons (9pm)

Theatre

Can You Catch The Killer?: The Doomed Groom will take place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (8pm)

Film

Thomas and Friends: Journey Beyond Sodor will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Victoria and Abdul will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 7.30pm)

Karaoke

Tracy’s Karaoke Night will take place at the Scotia Bar,

Manor Street, Falkirk (8pm)

Sunday, October 1

Film

Thomas and Friends: Journey Beyond Sodor will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

Victoria and Abdul will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Karaoke

Tracy’s 80s Karaoke Night will take place at the Scotia Bar, Manor Street, Falkirk (8pm)

Monday, October 2

Film

Victoria and Abdul will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Tuesday, October 3

Dance

Burlesque Chair Dance Class with Violet Moon takes place at Bowhouse Community Centre, Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth (7pm)

Wednesday, October 4

Dance

Burlesque Fitness Class with Violet Moon takes place at Blood, Sweat and Tears Gym, East Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.15pm)

Comedy

The Francie and Josie Show will take place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Talk

The Battle of Falkirk with Geoff Bailey will take place at Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk (10.15am and 1pm)

Film

Victoria and Abdul will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Thursday, October 5

Dance

The Light Princess will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Film

Victoria and Abdul will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Friday, October 6

Music

Falkirk Tryst Orchestra’s Autumn Concert will take place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Film

It will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Saturday, October 7

Children

Funbox presents Underwater Adventure at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (1pm and

3.30pm)

Film

The Jungle Bunch will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am and 2.30pm)

Sunday, October 8

Music

Barbara Dickson and Nick Holland will perform at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Film

The Jungle Bunch will be screen at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

Books

Pick of the Week

Most requested books at Falkirk Library were:

1.The Good Daughter by Karin Slaughter

2.Night School by Lee Child

3.A Dark So Deadly by Stuart

MacBride

4.The Late Show by Michael Connelly

5.Game Over by Quintin Jardine

6.Fifty Fifty by James Patterson