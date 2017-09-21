What’s On & Listings

See what’s on locally and beyond in our weekly guide.

Here’s our Top 6 events:

1. The talented boys and girls of Falkirk Operatic Society, pictured above, will be celebrating certain aspects of the storied career of master of the musicals Andrew Lloyd Webber at Falkirk Town Hall tomorrow (Friday) at 7.30pm and on Saturday at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

2. Scamp Theatre’s delightful adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s Stick Man is branching out and coming to Falkirk Town Hall on Tuesday, September 26 at 1.30pm and 4.30pm and Wednesday, September 27. Log onto www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org for more.

3. The recently established Stirling Blues Club will be hosting resonator thrashing Al Hughes, pictured above, and Piranha Blues at their base the Big Red Door, Dumbarton Road, Stirling tonight (Thursday) from 8pm. Visit www.facebook.com/stirlingbluesclub for more.

4. Big screen icons Burt Lancaster and Tony Curtis star in The Sweet Smell of Success at Bo’ness Hippodrome from 2.30pm on Sunday. Bravo to the Hippo’s Cinema Rediscovered series for continuing to show films like this 1957 classic.

5. Jack Parlabane’s best buddy Christopher Brookmyre will be reading from his extensive back catalogue of crime novels and giving away some literary secrets at the Faw Kirk, Falkirk Trinity Church tonight (Thursday) from 7.30pm for Falkirk Storytelling Festival.

6. The Battlefield Band founder Brian McNeill will be lending some of his legendary musical chops and narrative skills to a special workshop at the Faw Kirk, Falkirk Trinity Church from 1pm to 3pm on Saturday for this year’s Falkirk Storytelling Festival.

LISTINGS

Thursday, September 21

Music

Stirling Blues Club presents Al Hughes and Piranha Blues at the Big Red Door, Dumbarton Road, Stirling (8pm)

Film

Detroit will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Talk

Top author Christopher Brookmyre will be entertaining the audience at the Faw Kirk, Manse Place, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Friday, September 22

Music

Falkirk Operatic Society presents Aspects of Andrew Lloyd Webber at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Nature

Badger Watch will take place at Muiravonside Country Park, Whitecross (7pm)

Wild About Kinneil’s Nocturnal Safari will take place at Kinneil Estate, Bo’ness (7.15pm)

Film

Logan Lucky will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Saturday, September 23

Music

Falkirk Operatic Society presents Aspects of Andrew Lloyd Webber at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (2.30pm and 7.30pm)

Catherine Grant will be singing at The Mariner Bar, Glasgow Road, Camelon (9pm)

Film

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Falkirk (11am)

Logan Lucky will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Events

Can You Dig It? will take place at Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk (11am)

Workshop

Roman Mosaic Workshop will take place at Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk (11.30am and 2.30pm)

Brian McNeill will be hosting a storytelling workshop at the Faw Kirk, Manse Place, Falkirk (1pm)

Roman Jewellery Workshop will take place at Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk (1pm)

Sunday, September 24

Film

Cinema Rediscovered: The Sweet Smell of Success will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

Logan Lucky will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Monday, September 25

Music

Stirling Folk Club presents Andy McKeen at Stirling Rugby Club, Causewayhead Road, Stirling (8pm)

Film

Logan Lucky will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Tuesday, September 26

Dance

Burlesque Chair Dance Class with Violet Moon at Bowhouse Community Centre, Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth (7pm)

Music

Stick Man will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (1.30pm and 4.30pm)

Wednesday. September 27

Dance

Burlesque Fitness Class with Violet Moon at Blood, Sweat and Tears Gym, East Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.15pm)

Music

Stick Man will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (10am and 1.30pm)

Film

Logan Lucky will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Talk

The Ballistic Capabilities of the

Roman Army: A New Spin on Roman Weaponry will be dicussed at Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk (12.30pm)

Thursday, September 28

Music

Falkirk Blues Club presents Tommy Bentz Band at the Wine Library, Princes Street, Falkirk (8pm)

Michael English will sing at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Film

Cinema Rediscovered: The Sweet Smell of Success (1957) will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Friday, September 29

Comedy

Dirty Dusting will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Film

Victoria and Abdul will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Saturday, September 30

Theatre

Can You Catch The Killer?: The

Doomed Groom will take place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (8pm)

Books

Pick of the week

Most requested books at Falkirk Library were:

1.Night School by Lee Child

2.The Good Daughter by Karin Slaughter

3.A Dark so Deadly by Stuart MacBride

4.Rather be the Devil by Ian Rankin

5.Game Over by Quintin Jardine

6.The Late Show by Michael Connelly