What’s On & Listings

The Top Six

1. Falkirk will be hosting its very own Musicians Against Homelessness gig at Behind the Wall from 7.30pm on Saturday with the star turn Edinburgh rockers Logan’s Close joining The Sonic Blues, Sam Main, Dusty Hayes and SHIVA for great night.

2. Women of a certain age will be sprinting to Falkirk Town Hall on Sunday to see Bay City Rollers’ frontman Les McKeown. The Scottish pop star, a 1970s heartthrob on a par with the three Daves – David Soul, David Cassidy and David Essex – struts his stuff from 7.30pm.

3. Some plays are pure murder to sit through, but the only thing murderous about Murder, Just What the Doctor Ordered at Falkirk Town Hall from 7.30pm tonight (Thursday) is good old Burke and Hare – the enterprising grave robbers hired by the studious Doctor Robert Knox.

4. Leading Scottish touring theatre company Rapture, pictured above, are bringing Tennessee Williams’ seedy masterpiece A Streetcar Named Desire to life at Falkirk Town Hall on Wednesday from 7.30pm. Just try and get the name Stella out of your head afterwards.

5. It’s that time of year again when we find out exactly what the Romans did for us lot in the Falkirk area. This year’s festival promises to be the biggest and best yet and kicks off with Roman Lego Mega Build in Falkirk Library, Hope Street, on Saturday at 11am.

6. The best Swedish export since Ikea’s delicious meatballs, Basshunter is bringing his massive hits Now You’re Gone and All I Ever Wanted to Falkirk’s Warehouse on Friday night. Take full advantage of this rare visit from the Scandinavian raver and get dancing from 10pm.

LISTINGS

Thursday, September 14

Theatre

Murder, Just What the Doctor Ordered will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Film

Cinema Rediscovered will be screening Ace in the Hole at Bo’ness Hippodrome (7.30pm)

Friday, September 15

Music

Opera Bohemia will perform La Boheme at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Film

Detroit will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Saturday, September 16

Music

Musicians Against Homelessness will be holding a concert with a number of bands at Behind the Wall, Melville Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Film

The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am and 2.30pm)

Events

Roman Lego Mega Build at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (11am)

Wild About Kinneil Chainsaw Carving at Kinneil Estate, Bo’ness (1pm)

Games

The Martin Toal Memorial Darts Tournament will take place at the Mariner Bar, Glasgow Road, Camelon (12.30pm)

Sunday, September 17

Music

Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers will perform at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Workshop

Romans Rule Workshop takes place at Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk (2pm)

Film

The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

Detroit will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Monday, September 18

Music

Stirling Folk Club presents Ella Munro at Stirling Rugby Club, Causewayhead Road, Stirling (8pm)

Film

Detroit will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Tuesday, September 19

Dance

Burlesque Chair Dance Class with Violet Moon at Bowhouse Community Centre, Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth (7pm)

Talk

How Did the Antonine Wall Operate? will be discussed at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness (2pm)

Computing

Code Club will take place at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (4pm)

Event

You can Meet the Romans at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (4.30pm)

Wednesday, September 20

Dance

Burlesque Chair Fitness Class with Violet Moon at Blood, Sweat and Tears Gym, East Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.15pm)

Theatre

A Streetcar Named Desire will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Film

Detroit will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Thursday, September 21

Film

Detroit will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Friday, September 22

Music

Falkirk Operatic Society presents Aspects of Andrew Lloyd Webber at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Nature

Badger Watch will take place at Muiravonside Country Park, Whitecross (7pm)

Wild About Kinneil’s Nocturnal Safari at Kinneil Estate, Bo’ness (7.15pm)

Film

Logan Lucky will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Saturday, September 23

Music

Falkirk Operatic Society presents Aspects of Andrew Lloyd Webber at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (2.30pm and 7.30pm)

Film

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Falkirk (11am)

Logan Lucky will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, (7.30pm)

Events

Can You Dig It? will take place at Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk (11am)

Workshop

Roman Mosaic Workshop will take place at Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk (11.30am and 2.30pm)

Roman Jewellery Workshop will take place at Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk (1pm)

Sunday, September 24

Film

Logan Lucky will be screened at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Monday, September 25

Music

Stirling Folk Club presents Andy McKeen at Stirling Rugby Club, Causewayhead Road, Stirling (8pm)

Saturday, September 30

Theatre

Can You Catch The Killer?: The Doomed Groom will take place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (8pm)