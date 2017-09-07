What’s On & Listings

Check out what’s happening on the social and arts scene in the district over the next seven days.

Top Six

1. The magnificent Kelpies are the inspiration for a major event at Helix Park on Saturday, 10am until 4pm. The celebration of all things equine will include barge pulling, pony rides, jousting displays, carousels and much more. Free entry but take some cash for some of the attractions.

2. Can you dig it? That’s the question they are asking at Callendar House on Saturday, where young would-be archaelogists get a chance to experience the excitement of uncovering Roman artefacts in dig boxes and handling objects found on real excavations.

3. When someone’s singing draws comparisons with the likes of Eva Cassidy and Alison Krauss, it’s got to be worth a listen. Donna Taggart’s Jealous of the Angels, has almost 85 million views on Facebook. You can catch her live at FTH on Sunday, 7.30pm, to see what the fuss is about.

4. 1820s Edinburgh: A body is delivered, no questions asked, ifor cash. A trail of terror leads to the dissection table of Dr Robert Knox. But in Murder, Just What the Doctor Ordered, a price must be paid, in this thrilling tale from Isocelese Theatre. It’s at FTH next Thursday at 7.30pm.

5. Wrap up warm and take your torch to Muiravonside Country Park to try and spot no fewer than five species of bat. You’ll be in the company of Echoes Ecology to help you spot these elusive creatures. Meet at the Visitor Hub, wear stout footwear and dress for the weather.

6. Fans of The Eagles can enjoy an evening of pure nostalgia with Hotel California at FTH on Sunday. The acclaimed six-piece ensemble of musicians will return you to a dark desert highway, cool wind in your hair as they faithfully re-create that timeless Californian Sunshine Rock sound.

LISTINGS

Thursday, September 7

Children

The Gruffalo will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (10.30am and 1.30pm)

Film

Cinema rediscovered presents a screening of Orson Welles’ classic Citizen Kane at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Friday, September 8

Film

True story Maudie, starring Ethan Hawke and Sally Hawkins is showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm).

Music

The Brightons Inn is hosting a DJ House night with DJ Dodger, Altered Mode (from the Arches in Glasgow) and Alan McKay. They have hired in some of the best lights in Scotland to really put on a show.

Karaoke

The Scotia Bar in Falkirk’s Manor Street has karaoke with Tracy.

Saturday, September 9

Music

Hotel California will be performing at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (8pm)

Event

A celebration of HorsePower will take place at the Helix, Falkirk (10am-4pm). Free entry but some activities must be paid for.

Can You Dig It? for budding archaelogists is at Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk (1pm)

Film

The Emoji Movie: This fun, funky and hilarious animation is sure to give both children and adults alike a great laughing visit to the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness. (11am and 2.30pm)

Nature

A bat walk with Echoes Ecology will take place at Muiravonside Country Park. Bring a torch. (7.45pm)

Karaoke disco

John Copland’s karaoke disco at The Mariner Bar, Glasgow Road, Camelon. (8pm)

Karaoke

The Scotia Bar in Falkirk’s Manor Street has karaoke with Tracy.

Music

Lewis Hawthorn is live at the Brightons Inn.

Sunday, September 10

Music

Donna Taggart will be performing at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk. (7.30pm)

Last Tango in Memphis are at The Brightons Inn, Falkirk.

Dig out your fingerless gloves for 80s Karaoke with Tracy at the Scotia Bar, Manor Street, Falkirk.

Film

The Emoji Movie: This fun, funky and hilarious animation is sure to give both children and adults alike a great laughing visit to the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness. Autism friendly screening. (2.30pm)

Ace in the Hole, Billy Wilder’s fierce satire of the media circus stars Kirk Douglas as a reporter who sees a chance to manufacture a scoop. The Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness, 7.30pm, as part of the Cinema Rediscovered season.

Monday, September 11

Music

Stirling Folk Club presents Louise Jordan at Stirling Rugby Club, Causewayhead Road, Stirling (8pm)

Film

The Emoji Movie: This fun, funky and hilarious animation is sure to give both children and adults alike a great laughing visit to the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness. Cuppa screening (11am)

Tuesday, September 12

Dance

Burlesque Chair Dance Class with Violet Moon will take place in Bowhouse Community Centre, Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth (7pm)

Wednesday, September 13

Dance

Burlesque Fitness Class with Violet Moon will take place in Blood, Sweat and Tears Gym, East Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.15pm)

Thursday, September 14

Film

Friday, September 15

Music

Classic Music Live: Falkirk presents professional touring company Opera Bohemia performing Puccini’s famous romance, La Bohème, in Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Saturday, September 16

Music

Kinneil House, Kinneil Estate, Bo’ness, open day. The grand house has more rooms open than ever before and there will be some Romans to look out for too.

Sunday, September 17

Music

Shang-a-lang ... take the gang along to hear original Bay City Roller Les McKeown. He’s at FTH performing all the classic hits.

Monday, September 18

Music

Stirling Folk Club presents Ella Munro at Stirling Rugby Club, Causewayhead Road, Stirling (8pm)

Wednesday, September 20

Theatre

Rapture Theatre Company presents the classic American drama A Streetcar Named Desire at Falkirk Town Hall.

Thursday, September 28

Music

Siobhan Wilson plays Stirling’s Tolbooth as part of its monthly alternative night, Strange Behaviours.

In support are Quick. Tickets are £11 (£9), call 01786 27 4000 to book.

Michael English, one of Ireland’s top country music stars, plays Falkirk Town Hall.