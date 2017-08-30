What’s on & Listings

Our guide to what’s happening on the social scene over the next week.

Top six

1. Friday night and Saturday morning will be an energetic time for the Warehouse faithful who turn out to see hometown heroes Rebelion return to these shores with the unrelenting dance grooves they honed right here in Bairnburgh. The beat begins at 10pm.

2. It’s only natural to pay tribute to David Jones, aka Major Tom, aka the Thin White Duke, aka Ziggy Stardust, aka David Bowie. While the mystical musician may have dematerialised from this mortal coil his hits live on in shows like this one from 7.30pm at Falkirk Town Hall on Friday.

3. If you think it’s easy being a copper then check out the gritty play Stand By at Falkirk Town Hall tonight (Thursday) from 7.30pm. Written by former policeman Adam McNamara, pictured above, it’s harder hitting than even ITV plod-a-rama The Bill at its early 1990s peak.

4. Plenty of top flight grapple action is on the cards at Linlithgow Leisure Centre on Saturday from 6.30pm as the stars of the World Wide Wrestling League entertain the crowds. Expect atomic piledrivers, suplexes, buckets of sweat and big men in lycra.

5. Part of Bo’ness Hippodrome’s Taste of Silents mini-festival, Metropolis, screening on Saturday from 7.30pm, is Fritz Lang’s 1927 dystopian future epic about folk in power trying to keep that power at the expense of the poor working class of course. It also features a cool robot chick.

6. Legend has it the great Orson Welles, pictured above, was only 12 years old when he created his masterpiece Citizen Kane, but that might be an outright lie. Whatever age he was, he was still pretty young to make the film you can see at the Hippodrome from 7.30pm on Sunday.

Listings

Thursday, August 31

Music

Falkirk Blues Club presents Al Brown and his band at the Wine Library, Princes Street, Falkirk (8pm)

Theatre

Stand By will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Friday, September 1

Music

Starman: The World’s Greatest David Bowie Show will be playing Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Rebelion will be live at the Warehouse, Burnbank Road, Falkirk (10pm)

Film

Kedi will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Karaoke

Stables Sing Along takes place at the Stables, Corrie Avenue, Stenhousemuir (9pm)

Saturday, September 2

Music

Kirsty Laird will be singing at the Stables, Corrie Avenue, Stenousemuir (9pm)

Kenny will be performing live at the Canal Inn, Canal Street, Camelon (9.30pm)

Film

Cars 3 will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am and 2.30pm)

Taste of Silents: Metropolis will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Sunday, September 3

Film

Kedi will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

Cinema Rediscovered: Citizen Kane will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Monday, September 4

Music

Stirling Folk Club will host an open session at Stirling Rugby Club, Causewayhead Road, Stirling (8pm)

Film

Kedi will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Tuesday, September 5

Dance

Burlesque chair dance class with

Violet Moon at Bowhouse Community Centre, Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth (7pm)

Quiz

Stables Stumpers featuring a free finger buffet takes place at the

Stables, Corrie Avenue, Stenhousemuir (9pm)

Wednesday, September 6

Dance

Burlesque fitness class with Violet Moon at Blood, Sweat and Tears Gym, East Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.15pm)

Children

The Gruffalo will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (1.30pm and 4.30pm)

Film

Kedi will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Thursday, September 7

Children

The Gruffalo will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (10.30am and 1.30pm)

Film

Cinema rediscovered presents a screening of Citizen Kane at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Friday, September 8

Film

Maudie will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Saturday, September 9

Event

A celebration of Horsepower will take place at the Helix, Falkirk (11am)

Can You Dig It? will take place at Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk (1pm)

Music

Hotel California will be performing at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (8pm)

Film

Maudie will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hoep Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Nature

A bat walk with Echoes Ecology will take place at Muiravonside Country Park (7.45pm)

Sunday, September 10

Music

Donna Taggart will be performing at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Monday, September 11

Music

Stirling Folk Club presents Louise Jordan at Stirling Rugby Club, Causewayhead Road, Stirling (8pm)

Film

Cinema Rediscovered presents a showing of Ace in the Hole at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Monday, September 18

Music

Stirling Folk Club presents Ella Munro at Stirling Rugby Club, Causewayhead Road, Stirling (8pm)

Monday, September 25

Music

Stirling Folk Club presents Andy McKeen at Stirling Rugby Club, Causewayhead Road, Stirling (8pm)

Saturday, September 30

Theatre

Can You Catch The Killer?: The Doomed Groom will take place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk