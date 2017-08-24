What’s On & Listings

Our guide to what’s happening on the arts and social scene over the next seven days.

Top Six

1. There can’t be many nights out where you are given the chance to solve a murder. Can You Catch The Killer?: Mrs Peacock’s Feathers at Falkirk Town Hall from 8pm on Saturday allows ordinary punters to play Sherlock after enjoying an entertaining whodunnit on stage.

2. The classic Danny Kaye – sorry – Hans Christian Andersen tale of the gullible ruler who is conned into walking around in the buff will be performed at the Helix Park from 6pm on Saturday. Hopefully it won’t be too chilly for the brave thesp playing the emperor.

3. Central Scotland is certainly doing its bit to keep the blues alive and kicking. The brand new Stirling Blues Club launches tonight (Thursday) at 8pm with the amazing Soundcradle, featuring the vocals and guitar of Stuart Blackwood, pictured above, and Reece Hill.

4. Falkirk’s very own Effie Summers adds her considerable acting talents to the spooky Edinburgh Fringe comedy First Time Buyers, performed at the Bourbon Bar, Fredrick Street from 6pm on Saturday. The fun starts when a young couple moves into a haunted house.

5. British hip hopper Tinchy Stryder will be strutting his stuff in the Warehouse, Burnbank Road, on Friday night. The beats start to occur in rapid succession from 10pm and Star in the Hood Tinchy will be the ringleader for a circus of sublime sound.

6. The intimate surroundings of the Barony Theatre in Bo’ness will be the base of operations for Ghostseekers Scotland’s latest paranormal investigation on Saturday. All going well things should start going bump in the night from around 9pm onwards.

LISTINGS

Thursday, August 24

Music

Stirling Blues Club presents Soundcradle and Reece Hills at the Big Red Door, Allan Park South Church, Stirling (7.30pm)

Film

Dunkirk will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Friday, August 25

Film

The Big Sick will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Dance

Ballroom Dances with John Findlay will take place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (8pm)

Karaoke

Stables Sing Along takes place at The Stables, Corrie Avenue, Stenhousemuir (9pm)

Saturday, August 26

Music

Leona Corio will be singing at The Stables, Corrie Avenue, Stenhousemuir (9pm)

Film

Spiderman: Homecoming will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am and 2.30pm)

Theatre

Outdoor Theatre: The Emperor’s New Clothes will take place at the Helix, Falkirk (6pm)

Can You Catch The Killer?: Mrs Peacock’s Feathers takes place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (8pm)

Karaoke/Quiz

Ellie’s Karaoke and Quiz Night takes place at the Mariner Bar, Glasgow Road, Camelon (9pm)

Dance

Social dancing takes place in Bowhouse Community Centre, Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth (8pm)

Sunday, August 27

Dance

Tim Noble presents: Stars of the Future Performers 2017 takes place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (10am)

Film

Spiderman: Home-coming will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

The Big Sick will be showing at the Hippodrom, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Monday, August 28

Film

The Big Sick will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Tuesday, August 22

Dance

Burlesque Chair Dance Class

with Violet Moon takes place at Bowhouse Community Centre, Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth

(7pm)

Quiz

Stables Stumpers with a free finger buffet will take place at The Stables, Corrie Avenue, Stenhousemuir

(9pm)

Wednesday, August 23

Dance

Burlesque Fitness Class with Violet Moon takes place at Blood, Sweat and Tears Gym, East Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Film

The Big Sick will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Thursday, August 31

Music

Falkirk Blues Club presents Al Brown and his band at the Wine Library, Princes Street, Falkirk (8pm)

Film

NT Live: Yerma will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7pm)

Theatre

Stand By will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Friday, September 1

Music

Starman: The World’s Greatest David Bowie Show will be playing Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Rebelion will be live at the Warehouse, Burnbank Road, Falkirk (10pm)

Film

Kedi will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Saturday, September 2

Film

Cars 3 will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am and 2.30pm)

Taste of Silents: Metropolis will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Theatre

Divas Unleashed will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Sunday, September 3

Film

Kedi will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

Cinema Rediscovered: Citizen Kane will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Saturday, September 30

Theatre

Can You Catch The Killer?: The Doomed Groom will take place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk

Pick of the Week

Books

Most requested books at Falkirk Library were:

1. Night School by Lee Child

2. Game Over by Quintin Jardine

3. Murder Games by James Patterson

4. A Dark so Deadly by Stuart MacBride

5. Still Dark by Alex Gray

6.Rather be the Devil by Ian Rankin